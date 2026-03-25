Best Co‑Op Games on Game Pass: 'Helldivers 2' Co‑Op, 'Sea of Thieves,' 'It Takes Two' and Top Online Co‑Op Games for Multiplayer Game Pass

Best co-op games have become the heart of Xbox Game Pass, giving players an easy way to squad up with friends without buying every title outright. From intense shooters to lighthearted adventures, Xbox Game Pass co-op libraries are stacked with experiences that fit almost any group size or skill level.

For players who want to dive into online co-op games and make the most of a multiplayer Game Pass subscription, a handful of standout titles consistently rise to the top.

Best Co‑Op Games on Xbox Game Pass Right Now

When looking at the best co-op games available, several factors matter most: replayability, how well a game scales with different group sizes, the strength of its online infrastructure, and how accessible it is for newcomers.

Xbox Game Pass co-op titles shine because players can sample a wide range of genres, from pirate adventures to emotional story-driven games, without committing to a full-price purchase. This makes Game Pass a natural home for those who want to experiment with different online co-op games and discover what works best for their friends.

Why Play Co‑Op Games on Game Pass?

For many, multiplayer Game Pass is one of the most convenient ways to stay social while gaming. A single subscription opens the door to dozens of co-op titles, making it easier for a group of friends to agree on what to play without each person buying separate copies.

It also lowers the barrier to trying niche or experimental co-op experiences that might otherwise be overlooked. Because new games rotate in regularly, players who enjoy co-op can always find something fresh to download and test with their squad.

'Helldivers 2' Co‑Op: How It Works

"Helldivers 2" has become one of the most talked-about best co-op games of this generation, thanks to its chaotic, squad-based action and demanding missions. Even when it is not part of the standard Xbox Game Pass catalog, interest in Helldivers 2 co-op remains high among players who love intense teamwork-focused shooters.

It features third-person combat where friendly fire is always on, forcing squads to communicate clearly, coordinate stratagems, and stay aware of each other's positions.

Squad Size and Online Requirements

The core "Helldivers 2" co-op experience is built around four-player squads, a size that balances chaos and coordination while giving each player a distinct role. Small mistakes can quickly snowball, which makes clutch recoveries especially satisfying.

Like most online co-op games on console, Helldivers 2 requires an active online subscription in addition to owning the game, so players on Xbox need a tier that supports online multiplayer to enjoy the full co-op experience.

'Sea of Thieves' – Flagship Xbox Game Pass Co‑Op

Among the best co-op games connected to Game Pass, "Sea of Thieves" stands out as a flagship Xbox Game Pass co-op experience. Players form pirate crews, take command of ships, and sail across a shared world filled with skeleton forts, sea monsters, rival crews, and buried treasure.

Every session has the potential to become a memorable story, whether the crew successfully hauls back a hold full of loot or loses everything in a dramatic sea battle.

New‑Player Friendly Pirate Adventures

"Sea of Thieves" is particularly welcoming for new co-op players because its basic controls and concepts are easy to grasp. Steering, raising sails, and firing cannons feel intuitive, and players naturally gravitate toward informal crew roles.

The focus on emergent gameplay rather than strict mission structures means time commitments are flexible, which is appealing for casual online co-op games nights. With crews of up to four players and smaller ships available, it adapts well to changing group sizes.

'It Takes Two' – Story‑Driven Co‑Op at Its Best

For those who prefer story-focused experiences, "It Takes Two" is widely regarded as one of the standout best co-op games when available through multiplayer Game Pass.

Designed exclusively as a two-player co-op adventure, it blends platforming, puzzles, and minigames into a heartfelt narrative about relationships and communication. Its levels constantly introduce new mechanics, ensuring both players stay engaged and involved.

Local and Online Co‑Op Options

"It Takes Two" supports both local split-screen and online co-op, making it flexible for different setups. Couples or friends on the same couch can enjoy traditional split-screen, while those playing a part can connect online and still share the full experience.

The campaign typically lasts around a dozen hours, making it ideal for a few dedicated co-op nights. For players looking for Xbox Game Pass co-op experiences with a strong narrative arc rather than endless grind, "It Takes Two" is a top-tier option.

More Game Pass Co‑Op Highlights Worth Installing

Beyond the headliners, multiplayer Game Pass often features a deep bench of other best co-op games that cater to different tastes. Co-op shooters like "Remnant: From the Ashes" and "Deep Rock Galactic" lean into teamwork-heavy combat, with the latter sending dwarven miners into procedurally generated caves full of hazards and loot.

Survival co-op games such as Grounded give groups a long-term project, combining base-building with exploration in a backyard filled with oversized insects.

On the more casual side, party-friendly titles like "Moving Out 2" and other physics-based co-op games are perfect for mixed-skill groups. These games emphasize humor and chaos over high-level strategy, making them ideal for relaxed online co-op games sessions where the main goal is to laugh rather than to dominate leaderboards.

Narrative and decision-driven experiences like "A Way Out" or "As Dusk Falls" also fit well for players who want to discuss choices and consequences as a group.

Picking the Best Co‑Op Games on Xbox Game Pass for Any Squad

Choosing the best co-op games on Xbox Game Pass usually starts with group size and preferred genre. Duos often get the most out of focused narrative experiences like "It Takes Two" or "A Way Out," while trios and four-player squads may gravitate toward "Sea of Thieves," "Deep Rock Galactic," survival sandboxes, or high-intensity shooters with defined roles.

Because multiplayer Game Pass lets players install and remove titles freely, groups can experiment until a favorite emerges.

Whether the goal is a tightly scripted duo adventure, a social pirate sandbox, or a demanding shooter similar to "Helldivers 2" co-op, the breadth of Xbox Game Pass co-op options makes it easy for friends to find a shared game that keeps them coming back.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the best couch co‑op games on Game Pass for local play?

Some strong couch co-op picks on Game Pass include "It Takes Two" for story-driven duos, "Moving Out 2" for chaotic party fun, and "Deep Rock Galactic" for split-screen-friendly action on a shared screen setup.

2. Are there good co‑op games on Game Pass for beginners who don't play games much?

Yes, "Sea of Thieves," "Moving Out 2," and narrative titles like "As Dusk Falls" are approachable for newcomers thanks to simple controls, flexible difficulty, and a focus on shared experiences over high-level skill.

3. Can PC and Xbox players team up together in Game Pass co‑op games?

Many Game Pass titles support cross-play between Xbox and PC, but not all do, so players should check each game's store page or settings to confirm cross-platform multiplayer before starting a session.

4. What is a good Game Pass co‑op game for a group that can only play in short sessions?

Short, drop-in friendly options include "Deep Rock Galactic," "Sea of Thieves" voyages, and smaller survival or horde modes where missions or runs typically fit into 30–60 minute sessions.