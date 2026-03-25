iPhone 18 Pro Rumor: Apple Struggles With Under-Display Face ID, Dynamic Island May Stay

Apple has long pursued a seamless, full-screen iPhone design, but new rumors suggest the company is still facing hurdles in embedding its Face ID system beneath the display.

It appears that the vision of a completely uninterrupted screen remains a goal, but the transition may take longer than expected.

Dynamic Island Likely to Stay For Now

Recent leaks on Weibo indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and its Pro Max variant could retain the Dynamic Island, albeit in a smaller form. Apple is reportedly working to reduce its footprint, but not eliminate it.

This suggests that under-display Face ID technology has yet to meet Apple's strict standards for performance and reliability. Maintaining the Dynamic Island can help Apple preserve its advanced facial recognition system without compromising security or usability.

Why Under-Display Face ID Is So Challenging

Moving Face ID under the screen is a complex engineering problem. The system relies on multiple components, including infrared sensors and projectors, which must operate accurately through a display layer.

Any interference from the screen could affect recognition speed and precision. These are two factors that are critical to Apple's user experience.

Even slight inconsistencies could result in slower unlock times or reduced accuracy, something Apple is unlikely to compromise on.

Performance Over Aesthetics

Rather than rushing the transition, Apple appears to be prioritizing reliability. The company's approach tackles a broader philosophy: introduce new technology only when it meets real-world performance expectations.

Shrinking the Dynamic Island instead of removing it entirely allows Apple to move closer to a full-screen design while maintaining the functionality users depend on daily, GSMArena reports.

Future iPhones Are Expected to Retain Dynamic Island

The continued presence of the Dynamic Island signals a gradual evolution rather than a dramatic redesign. While a fully uninterrupted display remains a long-term goal, Apple is taking a measured approach to get there.

In other news, the iPhone fold is anticipated to debut months after the iPhone 18 Pro's release. This is because the Cupertino giant wants the new model to have its own moment to shine. If it's launched along with the popular variants, its value will be instantly overshadowed.