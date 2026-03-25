Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) announced grim news to all its fans as the joint company confirmed the discontinuation of the AFEELA EV developments that it has worked on for years.

The discontinuation comes as a surprise as Sony Honda Mobility started the year with a massive announcement about its second electric vehicle under the AFEELA platform coming in a few years.

Sony, Honda Discontinue AFEELA EV Platform

SHM shared a new press release, which officially confirmed the discontinuation of the entire AFEELA electric vehicle project. The AFEELA project has long been under development from the joint partnership of Sony and Honda, with the company already conceptualizing an electric sedan and electric SUV under the brand.

It was revealed by SHM that the decision was mutual for both of its parent companies, Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

According to the statement, Honda reassessed its automobile electrification strategy, and it revealed that it can no longer share certain technologies and assets with SHM's developments.

The joint company shared that these assets and technologies were originally planned to be provided by Honda to the AFEELA platform.

Goodbye AFEELA EV with PlayStation Features

Because of this change, SHM said that it no longer has a "viable path forward" to bring the AFEELA EV platform and the conceptualized models under the brand, hence the cancellation of the project.

According to SHM, it will be issuing a full refund to all customers who have placed a reservation on its AFEELA 1 electric vehicle in California.

The AFEELA 1 electric vehicle was SHM's first concept model unveiled back in 2022, when Sony and Honda announced their partnership to co-create and develop a new electric vehicle platform.

From being a concept, it evolved into more concrete plans and an actual model over the years, which then led to the development of its second concept model, the AFEELA SUV.

Both AFEELA EVs were poised to feature the best of both companies, like Honda's mobility and technology, as well as Sony's PlayStation features.

Now, this widely anticipated EV platform will no longer exist.