General Motors (GM) is now rolling out the native Apple Music app to more vehicles under its company, with Buick and GMC vehicles now getting the music streaming platform directly on their systems.

Instead of needing to connect your smartphone to the infotainment system to play music in the car, you can now enjoy the massive library of Apple Music and its many features on GM cars.

GM Adds Native Apple Music App to Buick, GMC

GM shared an update on the rollout of the native Apple Music app to more vehicle brands under its wing. In the latest update, GM said that select Buick and GMC vehicle models are getting the native Apple Music app directly on their respective infotainment systems to use for direct music streaming.

The company said that GM car owners may now enjoy the native features that the Apple Music app brings to users, including access to its massive music library, exclusive content, live global radio, and more.

Part of this is the chance to stream songs with improved quality thanks to Apple Music's Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos features, with users getting the chance to take full advantage of GM's in-car processing power and advanced audio systems.

CarPlay Remains Unavailable on GM Cars

The latest rollout continues the previous native Apple Music experience on GM cars, which the company rolled out back in December 2025 for select Cadillac and Chevrolet models.

Despite this Apple Music rollout, Apple's CarPlay technology remains unavailable on the infotainment system of GM's vehicles as it still prioritizes the use of its self-made OnStar technology.

Apple Music is still a welcome addition to GM cars, but it still lacks significant CarPlay features that allow seamless integration of Apple Maps, Messages, Phone, and other third-party apps to the infotainment system.

GM said that vehicles from 2025 and newer will get this latest integration. This includes Buick's 2026 Enclave and 2026 Envision, as well as GMC's 2025-26 Acadia, 2025-26 Canyon, 2025-26 Sierra EV, 2025-26 Terrain, 2025-2026 Yukon and Yukon XL, and the 2026 HUMMER EV SUV and EV Pickup.