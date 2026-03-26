Tinder Introduces Mandatory Facial Verification in the UK to Fight Fake Profiles, Scams

Tinder has officially launched its Face Check facial verification system for new users in the United Kingdom, improving how the platform confirms identity. All new sign-ups must now complete a video selfie scan before gaining access to the app.

The rollout follows earlier deployments in regions such as the United States, Canada, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as Tinder continues expanding its global identity verification system.

Tinder's Face Check

Tinder's Face Check initially rolled out to California and some countries. In October, it became available to other US states, and this year, it's coming to the UK.

New users are required to record a short video selfie inside the app. Tinder then analyzes the footage and compares it with profile photos to confirm authenticity. If the system verifies a match, users receive a Photo Verified badge, stating that their identity has been confirmed.

The system is also designed to detect duplicate or multiple accounts, helping reduce fake profiles and improve overall trust across the platform.

Stronger Push for User Safety

According to Mashable, Tinder first introduced photo verification in 2021, followed by video verification in 2023. In 2024, it added optional ID-based checks. The new Face Check feature takes this a step further by making verification mandatory for all new users.

The recent update aligns with stricter online safety requirements under the UK's Online Safety Act, which enforces tighter identity and age verification rules for platforms hosting adult-oriented content.

Addressing Fake Profiles and Scams

Dating platforms have faced growing pressure over fake accounts and scam activity. A 2025 UK survey found that 63% of young adults struggle to identify scams on dating apps.

Internal Tinder data suggests that verification systems have already reduced exposure to fake or harmful accounts by over 60%, while also cutting suspicious user reports by around 40%.

Despite these improvements, concerns about safety in online dating remain high, especially as regulators and courts continue to scrutinize major platforms for failing to prevent abusive behavior.

Verified Dating is the Key

With Face Check becoming mandatory, Tinder is creating a future where identity verification is no longer optional but expected. For the next few years, we will likely see the evolution of digital dating.

For instance, Hinge CEO Justin McLeod, a staunch AI supporter, believes that the technology may soon replace swiping in online dating. He expects this to happen for the next three to five years.