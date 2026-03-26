Apple Offers Massive Bonuses to iPhone Design Team to Stop Talent Poaching by OpenAI, Rivals

Apple is taking aggressive steps to retain its top talent by awarding substantial bonuses to its iPhone Product Design team. Reports reveal that these incentives, valued at several hundred thousand dollars, come in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs), designed to keep key employees committed for the long term.

These stock-based rewards will vest over four years, meaning designers must remain with Apple to unlock their full value. Depending on stock performance, some employees could receive between $200,000 and $400,000 or even more.

Why Apple Is Fighting to Keep Its Top Engineers

Apple's decision comes as competition for elite hardware designers intensifies across the tech industry. Companies like OpenAI have been actively recruiting Apple engineers, particularly those with experience in flagship products such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro, according to Bloomberg.

Apple's leadership has grown increasingly concerned about losing talent to these emerging rivals. The departure of influential figures like Jony Ive has only heightened the urgency to secure its remaining design expertise.

Reports indicate that the maker of ChatGPT has already hired more than 40 former Apple employees, many of whom now contribute to advanced hardware projects.

Read more: Apple Blocks AppGrid Updates for Mimicking Launchpad Even After Removing the Feature From macOS Tahoe

Apple's Strategic Tool for Employee Retention

By offering RSUs instead of immediate cash bonuses, Apple ensures that employees have a strong financial incentive to stay. The value of these stock units is directly tied to Apple's future performance, aligning employee success with the company's growth and financial success.

The iPhone maker envisions it as a way to strengthen its relationship with loyal workers, discouraging them from short-term departures, especially as competing firms attempt to lure away top-tier talent with lucrative offers.

Continued Trend of Talent Retention Efforts

This is not the first time Apple has turned to stock-based incentives. MacRumors reported that between 2021 and 2022, the company rolled out similar bonus programs across multiple departments, including silicon engineering, software development, and operations.

The latest move only proves Apple's renewed commitment to protecting its innovation pipeline as competition intensifies in both hardware and AI sectors.

Apple's Talent War Is Far From Over

Apple should continue rolling out incentives and bonuses to iPhone design team members if they want to stay afloat in the competition. Taking care of their employees should be the priority to avoid losing top talents from hopping to other tech giants.

Speaking of top talents, Tech Times reported in November that iPhone Air innovator Abidur Chowdhury left Apple to work under an unnamed AI startup.