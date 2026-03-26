OpenAI recently faced opposition regarding the launch of ChatGPT's "Adult Mode," and the company even said it was ignoring its advisers who want to stop it. Now, the company has reportedly delayed its development indefinitely.

OpenAI Delays ChatGPT 'Adult Mode' Indefinitely

The Financial Times shared a new report that revealed another rumored change to OpenAI's plans, and this time, the company is said to be delaying ChatGPT Adult Mode's development indefinitely.

The controversial model has recently been the talk of the town as the AI technology company is reportedly planning to launch this specific version despite many oppositions.

OpenAI's leadership has been pushing for this version's development, with a spokesperson claiming that the chatbot will not deliver "pornographic" content. Rather, the spokesperson called it "smut."

What Is Happening to the 'Naughty' Version?

According to the report, OpenAI's decision stems from the decision to refocus their development and priorities within the company. Sam Altman, OpenAI co-founder and CEO, reportedly said that they will cut back on the "side quests" that they have been doing.

It is being assumed that the "naughty" version of the chatbot is being treated as one of said "side quests."

For now, OpenAI will reportedly focus on its core products and services, including ChatGPT's main features, alongside other helpful tools like the Atlas agentic AI browser, Codex coding tool, and more.

OpenAI also recently cut the cord on the Sora AI app, following the recent reports about integrating video generation within ChatGPT.