A new leak has claimed that Meta's Instagram is working on a feature that will allow offline streaming of Reels content after the app automatically downloads the videos available on the social media platform.

Instagram Leak: Offline Reels Streaming Reportedly In the Works

App researcher and insider Alessandro Paluzzi shared his latest discovery on X, which showcased a new feature that may be coming to Instagram that will allow offline Reels streaming on the platform.

The latest discovery shows how it will work on the Instagram app, particularly how to control the feature.

Here, users may see a "Manage offline downloads" feature on Instagram's Reels, where they could choose to "Enable downloads" of content on the platform and download videos "on WiFi only."

This specific settings page discovered by the app researcher also show the "Downloads status" display, which will detail the progress of Reels content downloads on the platform, showing the finished downloads and those still in progress.

Automatic Downloads of Reels

The Instagram app's new settings page for Reels offline streaming brings massive information about how automatic downloads will work, and it is expected to arrive soon on the app.

#Instagram is working on the ability to automatically download reels for offline viewing 👀 pic.twitter.com/wrKolUPYdw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 25, 2026

As mentioned earlier, users may choose to turn on the automatic downloads of Reels content, especially when there is no available internet connection or cellular data.

Users may also set the number of Reels to be automatically downloaded by the app, which ranges from 10, 30, or 50 videos to save offline.

Next, users may view the downloaded Reels on their devices, but it remains unconfirmed if they get the option to manage these videos, like deleting a few at a time.

Lastly, there is the Surface mode, where users can choose from "Feed" or "Downloads."