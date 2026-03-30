Microsoft Researcher AI Tool Upgrade Allows It to Use Multiple AI Models at the Same Time

Microsoft has released a new feature for Copilot's Researcher AI tool that expands its capabilities, allowing users to utilize multiple AI models at the same time.

Instead of relying solely on OpenAI's ChatGPT and its models, the latest feature will also allow users to use Anthropic Claude's Sonnet to add its input, and both inputs will be combined to deliver better responses and results.

Microsoft Researcher Upgrade: Multiple Models at Once

In Microsoft's recent blog post, the company announced the arrival of the Copilot Researcher tool's upgrade, which debuts a more powerful feature in this release. This is because Copilot Researcher now has the capabilities to access multiple models at once for all its research capabilities.

According to Microsoft, the Researcher tool can "synthesize" information across various sources, generate a comprehensive analysis, and share output featuring citations and well-reasoned responses.

Because of this, Researcher now features a 13.8% higher score on the Deep Research Accuracy, Completeness, and Objectivity (DRACO) benchmark, according to Microsoft.

GPT, Claude's Sonnet Power Researcher Tool

The specific feature that allows Researcher to access these multiple AI models centers on Critique, particularly as it uses a combination of models from the Frontier labs as well as those from Anthropic and OpenAI. This specific method by Microsoft is said to separate "generation from evaluation."

OpenAI's GPT (best known for powering ChatGPT) and Anthropic's Sonnet (which powers Claude) now work together under Microsoft's Researcher tool to give the best possible response to users.

According to Microsoft, "one model plans the task and creates an initial draft, while a second model focuses on refinement," which it regards as an "expert reviewer" before producing the final report.

The new feature for Researcher is available under the Microsoft 365 Copilot Frontier program, the company's early access space for the latest AI developments.