WhatsApp is adding a new form of "incognito mode" to your chats, similar to its disappearing mode, but it applies to your conversations with Meta AI, which will now vanish without a trace.

Upon entering this "Incognito Chat" feature, users will be taken to a new window where they will get access to Meta AI. Using this will ensure that their chats will not be accessed by Meta or WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Now Allows 'Incognito Chat' with Meta AI

Mark Zuckerberg shared on a recent post on Threads that they are rolling out the "Incognito Chat" with Meta AI on WhatsApp, which allows users to privately talk with the chatbot without a trace.

This means that users now have the option to open a temporary conversation with Meta AI on the WhatsApp platform and have it hidden from the platform and the company.

According to the Meta CEO, think of this feature as the end-to-end encryption feature on WhatsApp, where only the users can read the conversations. However, in this case, only one side gets access to it as Meta, its Meta AI, and WhatsApp cannot see it.

Zuckerberg also said that this is the "first major AI product where there is no log of your conversations stored on servers," and users get total privacy in their sensitive or no-brainer chats with the chatbot.

Incognito Chats Disappear When You're Done Talking

According to the Meta co-founder, Incognito Chats will disappear when users are done talking the chatbot and after closing the app, wiping away all the discussed information as if the conversation never happened.

Zuckerberg said that Incognito Chat processes all AI interference on the Trusted Execution Environment, and this makes its content and conversations private from the company.

This feature expands on Meta's Private Processing feature, which is a testament to the company's dedication to privacy and safety.

Various chatbot platforms have introduced their take on this Incognito Chat on WhatsApp, with OpenAI calling it "Temporary Chats" on ChatGPT and more platforms like Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude also deliver a similar feature.