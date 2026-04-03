Best LG Smart TVs That Are Worth Your Money in 2026

LG continues to dominate the premium television market with its OLED technology, widely regarded as one of the best display systems available today. The Korean tech giant proves that in the long game, it's still one of the best providers of smart TVs anywhere in the world.

OLED remains the standard for deep blacks, rich contrast, and cinematic image quality, far surpassing most traditional LED alternatives. If you have the budget to buy one right now, look at our top three picks that will immediately catch your attention.

LG G5 OLED: The Flagship Home Theater Experience

The LG G5 OLED represents the highest tier of LG's display innovation.

It features a next-generation primary RGB tandem OLED panel that significantly boosts brightness and color performance. This makes it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market, capable of delivering excellent HDR performance even in well-lit environments.

It also excels in home theater environments, offering Dolby Vision support, exceptional color accuracy, and perfect black levels typical of OLED panels. Wide viewing angles make it ideal for large living rooms or shared viewing setups.

For gamers, it delivers top-tier performance with up to 4K at 165Hz, full HDMI 2.1 support, and compatibility with major VRR technologies. It ensures smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal latency.

Read more: How to Troubleshoot Common Issues With Smart TVs

LG C5 OLED: High-End Performance with Better Value

The LG C5 OLED strikes a strong balance between premium performance and affordability.

While slightly less bright than the G5, it still delivers excellent HDR performance with strong contrast, vibrant colors, and LG's signature OLED black levels. Dolby Vision support and factory calibration ensure accurate, cinematic image quality.

Gamers benefit from HDMI 2.1 support across all ports and up to 4K at 144Hz, making it a strong option for both console and PC setups. Its wide range of screen sizes also allows it to fit a variety of home environments.

LG B5 OLED: Affordable Entry into OLED Quality

The LG B5 OLED serves as LG's most accessible OLED option.

It retains core OLED strengths such as perfect blacks, high contrast, and accurate color reproduction, especially in dark-room viewing conditions. While brightness is lower than that of higher-tier models, it still supports Dolby Vision and maintains excellent viewing angles.

For gaming, it includes HDMI 2.1 support with up to 4K at 120Hz, VRR compatibility, and very low input lag, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious gamers who still want premium display quality.