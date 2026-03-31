New Redmi Note 15 Special Edition Details Arrive Including New Leather Finish, 4K Recording, More

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed new details about the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Special Edition ahead of its April 2 launch in partnership with Flipkart. It was previously framed as the "new hero" coming to town.

The company has been teasing the device for several days, highlighting improvements in design, battery life, and camera performance.

Redmi Note 15 Special Edition Design and Build Quality

The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition places a strong emphasis on design refinement compared to the standard models.

According to GSMArena, it introduces a vegan leather finish in the Crimson Reserve color, combining red and gold tones to create a more premium aesthetic. This gives the device a more distinctive visual identity in the mid-range segment.

The phone also comes in multiple finishes with slightly different thickness profiles. The Crimson Reserve variant measures 7.82mm, while Carbon Black comes in at 7.35mm and Frosted White at 7.4mm. These variations allow users to choose between a more luxurious look or a slimmer, understated design without sacrificing durability or comfort.

Redmi Note 15 Camera Features and 4K Video Recording

On the camera side, the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor that supports 4K video recording. While some global variants in the lineup feature higher megapixel counts, this edition focuses more on optimized image processing and consistent real-world performance.

Instead of prioritizing raw resolution, the camera system is tuned for improved clarity, better video stability, and more reliable everyday photography. This makes it a practical choice for users who value balanced camera performance over specification-heavy marketing numbers.

Redmi Note 15 Battery Life and Charging Performance

According to Xiaomi's website, battery life is one of the best features of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition. It packs a 5,800mAh battery designed to deliver extended usage, with claims of up to 44 hours of runtime under typical conditions.

Xiaomi also highlights long-term durability improvements, suggesting strong battery health retention over several years of use.

The device supports 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and return to daily tasks with minimal downtime.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Performance and Efficiency

Powering the device is the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which focuses on balancing performance and efficiency.

The chipset is designed to handle multitasking, casual gaming, and everyday applications smoothly while maintaining controlled power consumption.

When Will Xiaomi Launch the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition

Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is set to launch officially on April 2 in collaboration with Flipkart. The device is targeted at users seeking a more stylish mid-range smartphone with reliable performance, strong battery life, and a refined design approach.