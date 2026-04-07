Anthropic 'Project Glasswing': AI Cybersecurity Initiative in Collaboration with Apple and More

Anthropic has introduced "Project Glasswing," a new initiative that focuses on global safety and security on the software side of things.

This new AI cybersecurity initiative has already garnered the commitment from renowned technology companies, such as the likes of Apple, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and more.

Anthropic's Project Glasswing and Mythos Preview

Anthropic unveiled their latest brainchild that centers on the world of AI and cybersecurity for software, combining both into one development to further help the tech industry fight against bad actors.

The startup AI company said that participants who will be given a chance to build on Project Glasswing will be given access to the Claude Mythos Preview to build on and enhance their security projects.

According to Anthropic, it found new capabilities in a frontier model that it trained, which it calls the Claude Mythos Preview, powered by an AI capable of finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities. In turn, it helps secure platforms.

The company said that Mythos Preview already found "thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities" in "every major operating system and web browser."

Project Glasswing will help companies turn these capabilities "to work" and focus on "defensive purposes" against significant threats.

AI Cybersecurity Initiative with Collaborators

Anthropic has partnered with various companies as collaborators for this new cybersecurity initiative.

The company named the likes of Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JP Morgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks.

Engadget reported that Anthropic has since positioned itself towards the ethical use of artificial intelligence, campaigning and raising awareness towards proper application of the tech.

The company is also known for rejecting the Pentagon's contract offer as it opted not to compromise its AI safety practices for profit.