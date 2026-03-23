Anthropic Announces Claude Code, Cowork Can Now Accomplish Tasks on Mac

Anthropic has released new tools on Claude, called Code and Cowork, which now let the chatbot control Mac computers and let users do work or accomplish tasks remotely.

The new tools are similar to a remote desktop application that can control apps without having to touch the computer, but instead of doing the work yourself, users may now command Claude to accomplish the task for them.

Anthropic Claude Code, Cowork Can Do Tasks on Mac

Anthropic announced that new tools on its chatbot, including Claude Code and Claude Cowork, can now help users accomplish tasks for them on their Mac without having to be on their computers.

According to Anthropic, users may now ask Claude to do different tasks for them, including navigating the browser for specific information or tasks, as well as filling in spreadsheets, accessing apps, and more.

Users may control Claude by giving it commands from their smartphone, and it will then be performed on their computer. The feature is currently exclusive to the macOS platform as of writing.

This feature is only available on Claude paid tiers, namely the Pro and Max subscriptions.

It is important to note that Claude will open or access connected apps first via its Mac access, and this includes apps like Slack, Calendar, Chrome, and other integrations. When there are no connected apps possible, it is only then and there that Claude will use other apps after asking users for permission first.

You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks.



It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk.



Research preview in Claude Cowork and Claude Code, macOS only. pic.twitter.com/sVymgmtEMI — Claude (@claudeai) March 23, 2026

Code, Cowork Function as Remote Desktop Apps

Claude's new tools, Code and Cowork, now support this new feature on the chatbot, which is significantly familiar to users who already perform a form of remote desktop control. This is because there are so-called remote desktop apps on the market, including TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and more.

However, it is important to note that Claude takes it a step further than remote desktop apps as users may ask the chatbot to accomplish tasks for them with only a prompt or command. This is unlike remote desktop apps, where users have to do these tasks manually.