'Goddess Escalator': World's Longest Outdoor Escalator Opens in China, Offers 21-Minute Ride

Wushan County has unveiled a massive new infrastructure project featuring what is described as the world's longest outdoor escalator network.

The system connects the town center to a high mountain viewpoint overlooking the Three Gorges, changing how visitors access the area's steep terrain.

Escalator Network Gives Way to Easier Mountain Access

The installation, known as the Wushan outdoor escalator network, stretches roughly 3,000 feet and combines 21 escalators with 8 elevators. Together, these segments form a continuous but multi-stage ascent from the valley floor to the scenic ridge above.

Locals have nicknamed the system the "Goddess Escalator" due to its dramatic elevation change and its ability to transform a difficult climb into a smooth, automated ride.

Engineering Collaboration With Global Expertise

According to BoingBoing, the project was developed with support from the Schindler Group, a global leader in vertical transportation systems. Their involvement helped ensure the complex network could safely operate across steep and uneven mountainous terrain.

Furthermore, the design requires passengers to transfer between different escalator segments as they ascend, creating a continuous but modular travel experience rather than a single uninterrupted structure.

Scenic Route Through the Three Gorges Landscape

The Wushan County region sits within one of China's most visually striking environments, the Three Gorges. The town itself lies at a low elevation, while the viewpoints above offer mesmerizing views of cliffs, rivers, and surrounding peaks.

Before the escalator system was built, reaching the summit required either a strenuous hike or a lengthy drive along winding mountain roads. Imagine reaching the top after three or more hours. Now, it's cut down to just below 25 minutes.

High-Cost Project With Tourism Impact

The construction cost of the Wushan outdoor escalator network is estimated at around $23 million, reflecting both its scale and engineering complexity. Despite the investment, the system is already being recognized as a practical solution for improving accessibility in steep urban environments.

Wushan County proves that by integrating transportation and tourism infrastructure, it can serve as a model for how mountainous regions can enhance mobility without altering natural landscapes.

It's an amazing achievement that China spearheaded, especially amid the current surge of sprawling cities that often come at the cost of destroying forests and mountains.