Google Launches Free 'AI Edge Eloquent' Offline Voice Dictation App With Smart Transcription Tools

Google has quietly released a new iOS application called Google AI Edge Eloquent, the offline-first voice dictation system that converts speech into structured, polished text in real time.

The launch was not formally announced, but users are happy to see it running free without any catch behind subscription charges.

Offline-First Voice Dictation With Real-Time Cleanup

As first reported by 9to5Google, the app allows users to record speech and instantly transcribe it into clean written text. As users speak, a live waveform is displayed while transcription appears in real time.

Once recording ends, the system refines the output by removing filler words such as "um" and "ah," smoothing corrections, and producing ready-to-use text.

The result is designed to feel closer to edited writing than raw transcription.

Built-In AI Editing Modes

Beyond transcription, Google AI Edge Eloquent includes multiple transformation tools that modify the tone and structure of the generated text. With Key Points, you can convert speech into bullet-point summaries. If you're using Formal, you can rewrite the content in a professional tone.

If you want a more concise input from a spoken phrase, use Short. Meanwhile, Long expands your existing ideas into a more detailed text.

Furthermore, the app also includes a history feature that stores previous recordings and tracks usage metrics such as speaking speed and total word count.

Privacy Options and On-Device Processing

A key feature of Google AI Edge Eloquent is its dual processing model. In offline mode, speech is processed entirely on-device, ensuring no audio leaves the phone. In cloud mode, initial transcription is handled locally while advanced refinement is completed using cloud-based systems.

Users can also improve recognition accuracy by adding custom vocabulary or syncing contextual terms from services like Gmail.

Competing With Other Dictation Tools

According to Digital Trends, the app enters a competitive space currently occupied by subscription-based tools such as Wispr Flow, Willow, and SuperWhisper.

Unlike many of these services, Google's offering is free and provides flexible offline functionality, making it a strong alternative for users who want AI-assisted writing without ongoing fees.

However, the app is currently limited to iOS, which restricts its accessibility across platforms. Android users will have to play the waiting game for some time.