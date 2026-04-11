XChat to Launch on iPhone, iPad Next Week—Is the Messaging App Secure?

X announced that it is finally rolling out "XChat," the new standalone messaging app of the social media platform, with an official release date for Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad slated for next week.

XChat Is Launching to iPhone, iPad Next Week

According to a post by the XChat official account on X, the new messaging app will arrive on iPhone and iPad next week on April 17. An App Store listing for the messaging app is already live, and it shows a preview of the design, the app's icon, and several of its upcoming features to the public.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform has been testing this standalone messaging app under X for around a year now. For users who are anticipating the new app from X, they may now preorder the XChat messaging platform from the Apple App Store ahead of its release next Friday.

According to the app's listing, XChat will allow users to "chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation." It is designed to function separately from the main X app, giving users a dedicated place for direct messaging.

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Is the X Standalone Messaging App Secure?

Security is one of the bigger questions surrounding XChat, and X addresses it upfront via the app's own description.

XChat won't include ads or tracking, and messaging is end-to-end encrypted. The platform even used the phrase "your encrypted chats deserve their own app" in its official announcement on X.

Despite the claims and promises made by X, Apple's App Privacy card which details the safety and security of an app shows that data may be collected by the XChat app and linked to a user's identity.

This includes location, contact information, user content, search history, identifiers, and more, which does not exactly spell privacy or safety.