Apple's iPad Air Rumored to Get OLED Display Upgrade Next Year

Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the iPad Air's display with an OLED screen for next year.

Production is said to start by the end of this year and continue towards early 2027, which makes it right in time for its anticipated release period during the spring season.

Apple's iPad Air Rumored to Get OLED Display

According to a report by ET News (via DigitalTrends), Apple is preparing for a massive shift in its mid-range tablet, the iPad Air, with a significant display upgrade coming to the device.

The publication revealed that Apple has partnered with Samsung Display to supply them with the needed OLED panels for the upgrade, with the South Korean tech company now preparing for its manufacturing. The preparations are being done as early as this month.

It was revealed by the report that Apple is possibly releasing this OLED iPad Air by the March to May 2027 window, similar to the typical debut timeline of the iPads.

The OLED iPad Air May Have a Catch

According to the report, there is a catch with the rumored OLED iPad Air, particularly as Apple may only use a single-stack LTPS structure, which is widely considered a cheaper version of the display. This will result in it being locked at the same 60Hz refresh rate that its present LCD now offers.

This means that it may not be able to adopt the ProMotion technology, which is something the iPad Pro and Macs can do, capable of an output of a 120Hz refresh rate. While this may not be an issue for most, those looking for performance on their iPad Air may be disappointed with this.