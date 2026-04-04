MacBook Neo vs. iPad A16 with Magic Keyboard Folio: What's the Best Budget Setup For You?

If you are shopping around for a new budget setup and want Apple's products, then you are in luck.

Apple has recently unveiled its low-cost MacBook, the MacBook Neo, that sacrifices advanced features and the M-series processor for a cheaper price, which now matches the price of the latest entry-level iPad featuring A16 chip paired with the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Performance: A18 Pro vs. A16

Apple equipped the MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, an 8GB memory, and 256GB storage, while the 11th-gen iPad only features 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the A16 chip, which was introduced in the iPhone 14 lineup.

The A18 Pro already supports Apple Intelligence, while the A16 chip in the base iPad cannot access the Apple machine learning technology just yet.

PCMag reported that the A18 Pro is roughly 30% faster in single-core tasks and 40% faster in multi-core performance compared to the A16. This performance gap is noticeable in multitasking, video editing, photo editing, and other demanding tasks.

Versatility: iPad Touch Screen vs. MacBook

The iPad remains a tablet-first device, and it offers multiple features that users may customize using accessories and apps that a laptop cannot deliver.

First, the iPad supports the Apple Pencil which makes it a strong pick for annotation, illustration, sketching, and more.

Additionally, iPadOS 26 introduced a more flexible windowing system that lets users resize and move app windows freely, making the iPad feel closer to a laptop when paired with a keyboard and trackpad, like the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Ports and Display: MacBook Neo's Edge

The MacBook Neo has one USB 3 Type-C which support faster data transfers, single display output (4K @60Hz), and up to around 38W of charging (but not exactly fast charging), as well as another USB 2 Type-C port for extra data transfer. There is also a headphone jack which Apple has long removed from the iPad.

On the other hand, the 11th-gen iPad only has a single USB-C port with USB-2.0 speeds that only allows users to either charge or transfer data at a given time. Users cannot do both tasks at the same time.

The MacBook Neo also offers a slightly larger 13-inch display compared to the iPad's sub-11-inch screen, giving users more room for everyday work.

The MacBook Neo's 256 GB storage option variant costs $599 while the 11th-gen iPad with 128 GB storage ($349) bundled with the Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) will cost users $598.

Overall, the MacBook Neo is the best option for one's budget setup, provided that they do not need to draw and is not that keen on a heavier device.