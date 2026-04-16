How to Get S+ Rank in 'Resident Evil 4' Remake: Best Tips, Routes & Pro Strategies

Getting a "Resident Evil 4" Remake S+ rank is all about mastering speed, efficiency, and decision-making from the very first second of a New Game run. Unlike normal playthroughs, RE4 remake S+ rank removes any room for slow exploration, forcing players to focus only on objectives that directly move them forward while avoiding unnecessary fights, detours, and time loss.

To understand how to get S+ rank in RE4, players must also work within strict time limits tied to each difficulty level, along with additional restrictions like limited saves on Professional. Success depends on knowing when to fight, when to run, and when to skip entirely, turning the entire playthrough into a carefully planned speedrun rather than a standard survival experience.

RE4 Remake S+ Rank Requirements and Time Limits

The "Resident Evil 4" Remake S+ rank requirements are entirely based on completion time and difficulty level, making speed the core challenge of the system. Players must start a fresh New Game run, as New Game Plus is not allowed for S+ completion.

Assisted difficulty: under 4:00:00

under 4:00:00 Standard difficulty: under 5:00:00

under 5:00:00 Hardcore difficulty: under 5:30:00

under 5:30:00 Professional difficulty: under 5:30:00 + max 15 manual saves

For S+ rank, Professional difficulty adds the most pressure due to save limitations and lack of autosaves. Every mistake can cost significant time since dying forces you back to your last manual save. These requirements make consistency more important than combat skill alone. Even experienced players can fail S+ runs if they lose track of time pacing across chapters.

How to Prepare for S+ Rank

Preparation is one of the most important parts of achieving RE4 remake S+ rank, especially if you plan to use unlockable tools from previous runs. The Extra Content Shop provides key items that drastically improve speed and survival efficiency.

Unlock Chicago Sweeper SMG for infinite ammo crowd control

for infinite ammo crowd control Equip Ashley Armor costume to remove escort pressure

to remove escort pressure Fully upgrade weapons before starting your run

Skip collectibles, side quests, and optional areas

Focus only on story progression paths

For RE4 how to get S+ rank, these items reduce combat difficulty and allow players to skip encounters instead of fighting them. Preparation ensures your run is consistent rather than reactive, which is essential for staying under time limits.

RE4 S+ Rank Time Strategy and Speed Optimization

A strong RE4 how to get S+ rank strategy revolves around eliminating wasted movement and minimizing combat exposure. Every chapter must be approached with a speed-first mindset rather than completionist gameplay. Early village sections should prioritize stealth routes and quick objective grabs. Fighting large groups is often slower than simply running past them when possible.

Castle sections require strong puzzle knowledge to avoid hesitation, while merchant visits should be planned carefully to prevent unnecessary downtime. Island segments benefit most from high-damage weapons that end fights quickly. Time saved in early chapters becomes critical in later boss encounters where pressure is highest.

Essential Loadout for 'Resident Evil 4' Remake S+ Rank

The right loadout is essential for achieving "Resident Evil 4" Remake S+ rank, especially when aiming for consistent speed and survival. Strong unlocks from previous playthroughs make a significant difference.

Chicago Sweeper SMG for infinite ammo clearing

for infinite ammo clearing Ashley Armor costume for invincible escort sections

for invincible escort sections Fully upgraded pistol or rifle for boss damage

Optional rocket launcher for instant boss kills

For RE4 remake S+ rank, these tools help eliminate long fights and reduce risk. The goal is to shorten encounters rather than play them safely.

RE4 How to Get S+ Rank Without Mistakes

The biggest challenge in RE4 to get S+ rank is avoiding small mistakes that accumulate into major time loss. Since autosaves are not available in higher difficulties, every death becomes a serious setback. Players should avoid unnecessary exploration, excessive inventory management, and repeated merchant stops. Even small delays can push you over the time limit. Consistency and discipline matter more than risky shortcuts. A controlled, steady pace is what reliably leads to S+ completion.

Mastering 'Resident Evil 4' Remake S+ Rank

Achieving "Resident Evil 4" Remake S+ rank is ultimately about understanding the game as a speedrun rather than a survival horror experience. The RE4 remake S+ rank rewards players who plan ahead, skip distractions, and execute clean runs from start to finish.

Once you combine unlockable tools, optimized routing, and strict time awareness, S+ becomes far more achievable. The difference between failure and success often comes down to seconds saved in early chapters.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is RE4 Remake S+ rank based on?

The RE4 Remake S+ rank is based entirely on completion time, not score or kills. Each difficulty has a strict time limit that must be met during a New Game run. Assisted is under 4 hours, Standard under 5 hours, and Hardcore/Professional under 5:30. New Game Plus is not allowed. Speed and efficiency are the only factors that matter.

2. Do you need a Chicago Sweeper for S+ rank?

You don't need it, but the Chicago Sweeper SMG makes RE4 remake S+ rank much easier. It provides infinite ammo once unlocked, allowing faster enemy clearing. This helps reduce time spent in combat-heavy sections. Many speedrunners rely on it for consistency. It is highly recommended but not required.

3. What is the hardest part of RE4 to get S+ rank?

The hardest part of RE4 to get S+ rank is maintaining consistent pacing across all chapters. One death or long boss fight can ruin your timing. Professional difficulty adds extra pressure due to limited saves. Many runs fail late in the game due to small early mistakes. Discipline is key to success.

4. Can you die and still get S+ rank?

Yes, you can die, but it will cost time because there are no autosaves in higher difficulties. For "Resident Evil 4" Remake S+ rank, dying means reloading your last manual save. This can significantly affect your final time. Too many deaths can easily push you over the limit. Staying alive is crucial for success.