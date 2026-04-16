Google Gemini Adds Personal Intelligence to Nano Banana to Help Create Personalized AI Images

Personal intelligence is a feature that Google had already debuted for Gemini earlier this year, and now, it is extending the technology to its built-in image generation model, the Nano Banana.

Gemini's Personal Intelligence Heads to Nano Banana

The latest version of the Gemini app is getting a massive upgrade to its image generation features as it adds personal intelligence to its built-in Nano Banana 2 model, according to Google's latest blog post.

This new feature for Nano Banana 2 will give the AI image generation model more context based on a user's personal life, preferences, and more.

This means that users no longer have to share additional context for their image generation activities on the Gemini app as it has already studied their interests, preferences, and other information.

In Google's example, users may command Nano Banana 2 via the Gemini app with a simple prompt like "Design my dream house," and the AI model will proceed to generate it, no questions asked, and without additional information needed.

Photos Gets Nano Banana with Personal Intelligence

According to ArsTechnica's report, apart from getting background and contextual information from a user's previous conversations with Gemini, it will also get data from the Google Photos app.

Through this, Nano Banana via the Gemini app will get more information without having a user mention it all to the AI chatbot, with these kinds of data readily available to the model for when it is needed.

Google said that it will not train Gemini using a user's Google Photos library, and the use of this new feature is not a compromise on user privacy.

Google previously said that using Gemini is safe and secure as it runs under the "Private AI compute" technology, which is a cloud-based platform where its models run for the utmost security.

For now, the personalized image creation on the Gemini app is rolling out over the next few days to eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the United States first before it arrives on the Gemini in Chrome desktop.