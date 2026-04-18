Donut Lab Solid-State Battery Claims Under Fire as Whistleblower Files Criminal Complaint

Donut Lab is facing a new controversy after a whistleblower filed a criminal complaint questioning the company's strong claims about its solid-state battery technology.

The allegations have been extremely concerning since the startup overstated its performance metrics and readiness for large-scale production.

Whistleblower Questions Battery Performance and Readiness

The complaint was reportedly filed by Lauri Peltola, who has ties to Nordic Nano.

According to the allegations spotted by Helsingen Sanomat, Donut Lab may have exaggerated key metrics such as energy density and battery lifespan.

Peltola also challenged whether the company has the necessary infrastructure to scale production, casting doubt on earlier claims that positioned the technology as close to mass-market deployment.

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Internal Reports Raise Questions About Development Progress

Additional concerns surfaced following reports of internal communications between Donut Lab and its partners. The documents suggest inconsistencies between what was presented publicly and the actual development stage of the technology.

Engadget also reported that the battery model showcased in demonstrations was reportedly based on an earlier version developed by CT-Coating.

Sources claim that development had already shifted toward a newer but less mature design, raising questions about whether outdated technology was portrayed as production-ready.

Company Executives Deny All Allegations

Leadership from Donut Lab and Nordic Nano has firmly denied the accusations. CEO Marko Lehtimäki stated he was unaware of the complaint, while Nordic Nano CEO Esa Parjanen dismissed the claims entirely.

In a joint response, both companies maintained that they have not misled investors or engaged in unlawful conduct. They also questioned the credibility of the whistleblower, suggesting the claims may stem from a misunderstanding of the technology.

What Will Be Its Impact on the Solid-State Industry

Solid-state batteries are widely seen as a breakthrough technology, but the path to commercialization remains complex and highly scrutinized.

For the Donut Lab's part, the controversy could influence investor confidence and prompt stricter evaluation of emerging battery technologies.

For an industry built on innovation promises, credibility and transparency are becoming just as critical as performance itself.