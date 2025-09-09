Rimac Technology Brings New Solid-State Battery Platform for Electric Vehicles

Rimac Technology has introduced an advanced battery pack platform that only employs solid-state batteries. This latest innovation vows to provide lighter, safer, and denser energy batteries for EVs, an upcoming development for next-gen EV technology.

Rimac is popularly known for its electric supercar, Nevara. It broke 23 records in one test, an impressive feat we haven't yet seen from other EVs.

Rimac Partnership With ProLogium and Mitsubishi Chemical Group

The new solid-state battery platform is the fruit of a strategic partnership between Rimac, ProLogium, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group. As posted on its blog, Rimac has introduced this innovation to leverage its EV battery technology.

Solid-state batteries have been projected for years as the future of electric cars because they have the potential to provide improved efficiency, safety, and performance. Rimac's evolution, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2025 show, also features new hybrid and composite battery technologies focused on advancing EV powertrains.

The Promise of Solid-State Batteries

Solid-state batteries are on the rise in the world of EVs because they promise to solve many of the constraints of existing lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state batteries employ a solid electrolyte rather than a liquid one, which may lead to higher energy density and safer performance by minimizing overheating and fires.

Examples of studies backing assertions that solid-state batteries can dramatically increase EV efficiency at reduced cost in the long run include a study conducted by Imec.

While the enthusiasm for solid-state technology has been high, commercial development has lagged behind expectations, Engadget notes.

For instance, Nissan has indicated that it will be releasing its first completely solid-state battery-powered EV by its 2028 financial year.

Rimac Hasn't Provided an Exact Timeline For New EV Tech

Rimac's debut of this solid-state battery platform is an important step in the continuing advancement of EV technology. That said, the company didn't offer a particular timeline for when this new battery technology will be in consumers' hands. Because the commercial growth of solid-state batteries has only just begun, several more years may pass before these batteries are ready for mass implementation in the auto industry.

From the looks of solid-state batteries, they could go a long way in the years to come. Rimac's announcement indicates a sustained focus on enhancing EV technology.

While the automaker giants scramble to make their batteries more efficient, Rimac's developments could well dominate the area where electric cars are lacking. It's about making them more performant and environmentally friendly for consumers in the next decades.