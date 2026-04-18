ASUS Unveils Three New Desktop PCs at Best Buy: Specs, Features, and Pricing

ASUS desktop PCs are expanding at retail with a fresh lineup designed for families, students, professionals, and business users. The latest ASUS Best Buy launch introduces all-in-one systems and a compact tower that focus on modern performance, cleaner desk setups, and practical AI-powered tools.

These new ASUS desktops combine sleek designs, touchscreen displays, and efficient processors with everyday usability. Whether shoppers want a stylish family PC or a flexible work machine, these Best Buy computers offer multiple price points and hardware choices for 2026 buyers.

ASUS Desktop PCs V400 AiO Snapdragon Innovation

The V400 AiO is one of the most accessible models in the newest ASUS desktop PCs lineup. It combines a clean all-in-one design with efficient Snapdragon-based performance for everyday users. This model is aimed at families, students, and anyone who wants a clutter-free desktop setup.

Snapdragon X Platform Performance: The V400 AiO uses the Snapdragon X platform in an all-in-one desktop format, delivering efficient speed for browsing, office work, and streaming.

The V400 AiO uses the Snapdragon X platform in an all-in-one desktop format, delivering efficient speed for browsing, office work, and streaming. Low Power and Quiet Operation: It keeps energy use low while maintaining minimal fan noise, making it suitable for bedrooms, study areas, and shared spaces.

It keeps energy use low while maintaining minimal fan noise, making it suitable for bedrooms, study areas, and shared spaces. 23.8-Inch FHD Touchscreen Display: The system features an FHD touchscreen display that adds convenience for web browsing, video watching, and school tasks.

The system features an FHD touchscreen display that adds convenience for web browsing, video watching, and school tasks. Slim and Modern Design: Its compact chassis and minimalist stand help save desk space while giving the setup a clean appearance.

Its compact chassis and minimalist stand help save desk space while giving the setup a clean appearance. Ready-to-Use Package: ASUS includes a keyboard and mouse, allowing users to start immediately after setup.

ASUS includes a keyboard and mouse, allowing users to start immediately after setup. Smooth Everyday Multitasking: With 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB SSD, the V400 offers fast boot times and responsive daily performance.

With 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB SSD, the V400 offers fast boot times and responsive daily performance. On-Device AI Features: Built-in AI tools support camera enhancement, microphone cleanup, file search assistance, and privacy-focused login features.

Built-in AI tools support camera enhancement, microphone cleanup, file search assistance, and privacy-focused login features. Affordable Price Point: At around $649.99, it targets buyers looking for a stylish and practical desktop at a lower cost.

New ASUS Desktops V600 AiO Productivity Powerhouse

The V600 AiO is built for users who need a larger screen and stronger hardware for daily productivity. It offers premium features while keeping the convenience of an all-in-one desktop. Among the new ASUS desktops, it stands out as the more powerful family and work-focused option.

Large 27-Inch Touchscreen: The V600 includes a 27-inch display with slim bezels and a 93% screen-to-body ratio for a spacious viewing experience.

The V600 includes a 27-inch display with slim bezels and a 93% screen-to-body ratio for a spacious viewing experience. Ideal for Work and Multitasking: The larger screen helps with remote work, split-screen tasks, content viewing, and family use.

The larger screen helps with remote work, split-screen tasks, content viewing, and family use. AMD Ryzen AI Processors: Buyers can choose AMD Ryzen AI pr ocessors such as Ryzen AI 5 or Ryzen AI 7 for balanced speed and efficiency.

Buyers can choose AMD Ryzen AI pr such as Ryzen AI 5 or Ryzen AI 7 for balanced speed and efficiency. High Memory and Storage Options: Configurations offer up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage for heavier workloads and multitasking.

Configurations offer up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage for heavier workloads and multitasking. AI-Assisted Productivity: The processor lineup is designed to support modern AI-enhanced applications and smoother daily workflows.

The processor lineup is designed to support modern AI-enhanced applications and smoother daily workflows. HDMI-In Flexibility: HDMI-in allows laptops or other devices to use the display as a secondary screen, adding extra usefulness.

HDMI-in allows laptops or other devices to use the display as a secondary screen, adding extra usefulness. Premium Pricing Choices: Pricing starts around $999.99, while higher-end models reach $1,199.99 for users who need more performance.

Best Buy Computers ExpertCenter P700 Commercial Efficiency

The ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower is the business-focused option among these Best Buy computers. It is designed for professionals who want upgrade flexibility, strong productivity, and long-term value. Unlike all-in-one systems, it uses a traditional tower layout with room for expansion.

Compact Mini Tower Design: The P700 blends space-saving size with desktop expandability, making it practical for office setups.

The P700 blends space-saving size with desktop expandability, making it practical for office setups. AMD Ryzen AI Processor Options: It is powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, with Ryzen AI 5 and Ryzen AI 7 configurations available.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, with Ryzen AI 5 and Ryzen AI 7 configurations available. Reliable Productivity Performance: Combined with 16GB memory and a 1TB SSD, it handles office software, multitasking, and business workloads smoothly.

Combined with 16GB memory and a 1TB SSD, it handles office software, multitasking, and business workloads smoothly. Quiet Work Environment: Near-silent operation makes it ideal for professional spaces where noise reduction matters.

Near-silent operation makes it ideal for professional spaces where noise reduction matters. Upgradeable Hardware Support: PCIe slots allow future graphics cards or other hardware upgrades, helping extend system lifespan.

PCIe slots allow future graphics cards or other hardware upgrades, helping extend system lifespan. Business Security and AI Tools: Security features and AI meeting enhancements support modern workplace needs.

Security features and AI meeting enhancements support modern workplace needs. Durable Build Quality: MIL-STD construction adds extra reliability for long-term professional use.

MIL-STD construction adds extra reliability for long-term professional use. Competitive Starting Price: Pricing begins around $749.99, offering strong value for office and business buyers.

Optimize ASUS Desktop PCs Selection for ASUS Best Buy Launch Needs

Choosing between these systems depends on how the computer will be used. The V400 AiO is best for families, students, and shared home spaces that value simplicity, touch controls, and efficient performance. The V600 AiO suits users who need more power, a larger display, and stronger multitasking ability.

The P700 Mini Tower is the strongest option for users who prioritize upgrades, office workloads, and long-term flexibility. This ASUS Best Buy launch shows ASUS covering multiple buyer needs with one product wave. From casual home use to productivity-heavy setups, these new ASUS desktops give shoppers practical options with modern AI support.

Why ASUS Best Buy Launch Desktops Stand Out in 2026

The newest ASUS desktop PCs show how desktops are evolving with cleaner designs, AI tools, and better efficiency rather than relying only on raw power. Buyers now have options that fit modern lifestyles, from compact all-in-ones to expandable work towers. Touchscreen displays and smart features also make desktops more versatile than before.

For shoppers comparing Best Buy computers, ASUS now offers strong choices across several budgets. Whether the goal is family use, productivity, or business reliability, these systems cover a wide range of needs. That makes the latest ASUS lineup one of the more interesting desktop releases of 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the new ASUS desktops launched at Best Buy?

The lineup includes the V400 AiO, V600 AiO, and ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower. Each model targets different users and budgets. The V400 focuses on home use, the V600 on productivity, and the P700 on business needs. This gives shoppers multiple options in one release.

2. Which ASUS desktop PC is best for students?

The V400 AiO is a strong option for students. It offers a touchscreen display, quiet operation, and efficient performance for schoolwork. Its all-in-one design also saves desk space. The lower starting price makes it appealing for families.

3. Are AMD Ryzen AI processors good for desktop use?

Yes, AMD Ryzen AI processors are built for modern workloads and efficient multitasking. They can handle office tasks, media work, and daily productivity smoothly. They also support AI-enhanced features in supported apps. This makes them useful for home and professional users.

4. Which Best Buy computer is best for upgrades?

The ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower is the best option for upgrades. It uses a traditional desktop chassis with expansion slots. Users can add graphics cards or other hardware later. That flexibility can extend the life of the system.