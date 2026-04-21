Deezer Reports 44% of Daily Uploads Are AI-Generated Tracks

Deezer has revealed a massive surge in AI-generated music. This report is no longer new since AI-generated songs are almost everywhere on the internet.

According to the platform, nearly 44% of all daily uploads now come from artificial intelligence, with roughly 75,000 AI-generated tracks added daily. That pace translates to more than two million new songs per month, an unprecedented wave of content driven by the rapid adoption of generative tools.

AI Music Growth Outpaces Listener Demand

Despite the explosion in supply, listener behavior hasn't kept up. Deezer reports that AI-generated tracks account for only 1% to 3% of total streams.

This gap highlights a clear trend that while creators are embracing AI for music production, audiences still show a strong preference for human-made content.

What's more, the accessibility of AI tools has lowered the barrier to entry, allowing anyone to generate full songs with minimal effort. In short, this only attracted volume, but not necessarily engagement.

Rising Concerns Over Fraud and Copyright

The rapid rise of AI-generated music is also becoming alarming for musicians. Deezer estimates that some streams may be artificially inflated using bots to manipulate royalty payouts.

According to Digital Trends, copyright remains another major issue. Many AI systems are trained on existing music catalogs. Artists wondered if the platform cares about ownership, consent, and whether their work is being used without proper authorization.

Deezer Takes Action Against AI Content Abuse

To address these risks, Deezer has introduced advanced detection systems designed to identify AI-generated tracks.

The platform is taking a firm stance by labeling AI-generated content, removing it from the recommendation algorithm, and potentially demonetizing suspicious uploads.

Music Industry Trend

For now, the average listener may not notice a dramatic shift. However, as AI-generated content continues to scale, its presence could expand across playlists and niche genres.

For instance, The Velvet Sundown went viral on Spotify last year. It turns out that the band was AI-generated, made to release indie rock tracks.

From having more than 474,000 monthly listeners in June 2025, the AI band has only over 127,000 monthly listeners, as of writing.