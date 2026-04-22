'Nioh 3' Seeking Rare Yokai Myth Guide to Kiyomizu Shoboji Temple and the Jakotsu baba Boss

"Nioh 3" players who enjoy uncovering hidden content will likely be interested in the Seeking Rare Yokai myth, a secretive side objective that turns Kiyomizu and Shoboji Temple into a compact gauntlet capped by a surprise Jakotsu-baba boss encounter. The mission blends exploration, a focused temple trap, and a tight boss arena that rewards preparation and solid fundamentals.

What Is the Seeking Rare Yokai Myth in 'Nioh 3?'

The Seeking Rare Yokai myth in "Nioh 3" is an optional side objective tied to rare yokai sightings and a mysterious painter spirit. Instead of appearing as a straightforward main mission, it functions as hidden content that many players overlook on a first playthrough.

The premise revolves around tracking down yokai that are difficult to find and capturing them in a painting, which gives the quest a folkloric, slightly eerie tone.

Structurally, the myth links together three key beats: meeting a wandering painter spirit in Kiyomizu, clearing out dangerous yokai at Shoboji Temple, and returning later to face the Jakotsu-baba boss in a surprise ambush.

For those chasing full completion or trophies, this myth is significant because it contributes to achievements and exposes players to additional boss practice in a different context than the main story.

How to Unlock and Start the Seeking Rare Yokai Myth

Unlocking the Seeking Rare Yokai myth generally requires completing certain picture scroll–related content before the quest becomes available.

Once those conditions are satisfied, a spectral painter spirit appears near the Dilapidated Temple shrine in Kiyomizu. Players who move quickly through the area can easily miss this NPC, which is one reason the myth is often considered "hidden."

The painter's request is straightforward on the surface: hunt rare yokai in a specific area linked to Shoboji Temple.

Accepting the request sets the chain in motion. From there, the game directs players toward the temple area, but it does so with minimal hand-holding, relying on map familiarity and environmental cues more than overt markers.

Reaching Shoboji Temple and Surviving the Temple Trap

Reaching Shoboji Temple usually involves fast travel to a nearby shrine and then a short route through gates and paths that funnel the player into a central courtyard. This courtyard functions as the core of the "temple trap."

It is a relatively compact space where multiple yokai spawn, often combining different attack ranges and movement styles.

Charging straight into the courtyard can result in being surrounded and stagger-locked by overlapping attacks. A more efficient method is to:

Pull enemies in small groups rather than fighting everything at once.

Use doorways, pillars, or choke points to reduce angles of attack.

Save strong skills, yokai abilities, or burst damage options for moments when several enemies line up.

The rare yokaiin this area are often tougher or more aggressive variants of familiar enemies, so even veterans benefit from treating the courtyard as a serious test rather than a routine skirmish.

Meeting the Painter Again and Traveling to Himiko

After the Shoboji Temple courtyard is cleared, the myth does not immediately end. The player returns to the painter spirit in Kiyomizu, who acknowledges the successful hunt and then directs them toward another objective: meeting Himiko to obtain a key painting.

This step typically takes place in a different district or temple-like location and focuses more on acquiring an item than on combat intensity.

The painting obtained from Himiko acts as both a narrative symbol and a gameplay key. It represents the culmination of the rare yokai hunt from the painter's perspective. With the painting in hand, the player is instructed, explicitly or implicitly, to return once more to the original starting point in Kiyomizu where the spirit first appeared.

How the Jakotsu-baba Boss Appears in the Myth

On returning to the initial spot in Kiyomizu, players might expect a simple reward handoff. Instead, the game subverts expectations by replacing the painter with a Jakotsu-baba boss ambush.

The small area that previously hosted dialogue is repurposed as a tight boss arena, emphasizing the idea that dabbling with rare yokai has attracted something dangerous.

Jakotsu-baba also appears elsewhere in "Nioh 3" as a more formal main boss, but in this myth the encounter feels more like a compact rematch or mini-boss scenario. The smaller arena changes the dynamic, pushing players to manage positioning and camera control more carefully than they might in a larger boss room.

Jakotsu-baba Boss: Key Mechanics and Strategy

Jakotsu-baba is characterized by fast, sweeping attacks and extended limb or weapon arcs that can combine physical damage with potential elemental or status pressure. Standing directly in front of the boss for too long is risky, as many moves chain into quick follow-ups that punish greed.

A practical approach in this confined arena includes:

Staying at a flexible mid-range, stepping just inside certain attacks to bait whiffs and then punishing with one or two hits.

Avoiding long combos; short, controlled strings reduce the risk of being caught mid-attack.

Dodging diagonally around attacks to maintain space and avoid being pushed into walls or corners.

Because the arena is small, letting Jakotsu-baba pin the player against a wall can cause camera issues and reduce reaction time.

Actively steering the fight back toward the center after each exchange keeps the encounter manageable. Builds that exploit the boss's weaker resistances and carry tools for mitigating status effects can further smooth the fight.

Rewards and Why the Seeking Rare Yokai Myth Matters in 'Nioh 3'

Clearing the Seeking Rare Yokai myth and defeating the Jakotsu-baba boss yields valuable rewards, such as skill-related items, gear drops, and progress toward specific trophies or achievements tied to hidden myths and completion.

For players focused on full map and mission completion, this quest helps close gaps that might otherwise leave the achievement list unfinished.

Beyond raw rewards, the myth illustrates how "Nioh 3" uses secret objectives to deepen its world. The chain from painter spirit, to Shoboji Temple trap, to Himiko's painting, and finally to the Jakotsu-baba boss turns a simple side request into a compact narrative and mechanical arc.

For anyone serious about mastering "Nioh 3," understanding and clearing the Seeking Rare Yokai myth ensures that this optional but memorable path becomes a meaningful part of their overall experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the Seeking Rare Yokai myth be completed after finishing the main story in 'Nioh 3?'

Yes. The Seeking Rare Yokai myth can still be triggered and completed in post-game, as long as the prerequisite content has been done and the painter spirit appears in Kiyomizu.

2. Does defeating Jakotsu-baba in the Seeking Rare Yokai myth change the main story fight?

No. The Jakotsu-baba boss ambush in this myth is a separate encounter and does not replace or significantly alter the main story version of the fight.

3. Is there a recommended level range for attempting the Seeking Rare Yokai myth?

A mid-to-late game level is recommended so players have enough gear and skills to handle the Shoboji Temple courtyard enemies and the tight Jakotsu-baba arena comfortably.

4. Can co-op partners join when doing the Seeking Rare Yokai myth in 'Nioh 3?'

Yes. As with most optional content, players can use co-op features to bring allies into the mission, making the Shoboji Temple section and the Jakotsu-baba boss fight easier.