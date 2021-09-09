"Nioh: The Complete Edition" is now available for free on Epic Games' official website.

"Ready to die? Experience the newest brutal action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo Games," said the giant game publisher on its official online store.

Players shared their positive gaming experiences with "Nioh 1" and "Nioh 2." For those new gamers, this popular action title revolves around a lone traveler who reached Japan.

To survive, players need to fend off vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that are invading the land. Right now, you can experience "Nioh: The Complete Edition" for free.

Thanks to Epic Games' efforts, players can already download the game without paying any fee. Although the availability of the adventure-action game is indicated, the end date is not yet confirmed.

This is one reason why those interested should install the game right away since the giant game developer could pull it out anytime.

'Nioh: The Complete Edition' Details

According to PC Gamer's latest report, "Nioh: The Complete Edition" is the game's PC version. The action title has adapted worldbuilding and combat pacing, allowing it to have a more precise combat system.

However, some players who already tried it said that the new version still has some flaws. Although this is the case, "Nioh: The Complete Edition" still offers amazing swordplays and similar mechanics.

If you want to have it, all you need to do is visit Epic Games' official online store. After that, you need to check if you have the following requirements.

Minimum:

6 GB RAM

80 GB storage

Version 11

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 3GB or over AMD Radeon R9 280 VRAM 3GB or over

Intel Core i5 3550 or over

Windows 8.1(64bit) Windows 10 (64bit required)

Maximum:

8 GB RAM

80 GB storage

Version 11

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB or over AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or over

Intel Core i7 4770K or over

Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit

Aside from these, you also need to have an Epic Games account, which is the most important requirement before you can get the game publisher's free titles.

Epic Games is not the only has enhanced its service. PS5 consoles are also set to arrive in various retail stores. On the other hand, Riot Games will soon release Vex, the newest Yordle character of the popular "League of Legends" title.

More Free Titles From Epic Games

Aside from "Nioh: The Complete Edition," Epic Games is also offering "Yoku's Island Express" for free. On the other hand, here are other games that are still free on the gaming company's official online store:

"Sheltered"

"Saints Row: The Third Remastered"

"Automachef"

For more news updates about "Nioh: The Complete Edition" and other free games of Epic Games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

