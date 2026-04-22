Honor's New Earphones Hit Global Stage: How Much Do They Cost?

Honor has officially expanded its global audio product lineup after unveiling several new wireless earbuds during a launch event in Malaysia.

Although some of the devices first appeared in late 2025, the company is now introducing them to international markets with competitive pricing and upgraded features.

The launch includes four products, ranging from premium earbuds with active noise cancellation to a unique hybrid device that combines a wireless mouse and earbuds.

Honor Earbuds 4 Deliver Strong Battery Life And ANC

The centerpiece of the lineup is the Honor Earbuds 4, which focuses on battery endurance and improved sound quality. The earbuds provide up to 48 hours of combined battery life and feature active noise cancellation rated at 50dB.

Honor also equipped the earbuds with dual titanium-coated drivers designed to enhance clarity and bass performance. Positioned as a premium all-around option, the Earbuds 4 are priced at roughly $100 in Malaysia.

There's also Honor Earbuds A Pro, which boasts 42-hour battery life, 49dB ANC, and a 12.4mm driver. It costs £39.99 in the UK or roughly $54.

Honor Choice Earbuds Clip 2 Pro Target Comfort And Smart Features

Honor also expanded its open-ear audio category with the Honor Choice Earbuds Clip 2 Pro. The earbuds are designed with a lightweight, open-ear style and a flexible arch structure that accommodates various ear shapes for enhanced comfort.

Despite its minimalist design, the device includes several smart features such as auto-wear detection, AI-powered real-time translation, and drop alerts. Battery life reaches up to 44 hours, making the earbuds suitable for long daily use.

It's estimated to cost $125.

Honor Introduces MouseBuds Pro Hybrid Device

The most unusual release from the event is the Honor Choice YHEMI MouseBuds Pro. Instead of using a standard charging case, the earbuds are stored inside a wireless mouse.

The hybrid accessory includes a 1,000mAh battery that can power the mouse for up to 30 days. The earbuds also support active noise cancellation and dual-device connectivity, allowing smooth switching between laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Currently, it sits at around £59.99 or $80.