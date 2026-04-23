Oppo Launches New High-End Pad 5 Tablet Globally With 120Hz Display and 5G Option

The Oppo Pad 5 enters the global tablet market as a powerful new Oppo tablet designed for users who want performance, display quality, and mobility in one device. Positioned as a modern Oppo high-end tablet, it introduces a large 12.1-inch screen paired with a fast refresh rate and next-generation processing power. This combination makes it suitable for entertainment, productivity, and creative work on the go.

As a refined 120Hz display tablet, the Pad 5 also focuses on smooth visuals and responsive interaction, making everyday use feel more fluid. Alongside its performance upgrades, Oppo adds 5G connectivity, long battery life, and AI-powered software through ColorOS 16. Together, these features place it among the most competitive Android tablets in its segment.

Oppo Pad 5: Display Technology and Matte Edition Features

The Oppo Pad 5 is built around a large 12.1-inch 3K display that delivers sharp visuals and wide color coverage for immersive viewing. With its 144Hz refresh rate, the tablet ensures ultra-smooth scrolling, gaming, and animation performance. The high brightness level also improves visibility in outdoor and bright environments.

12.1-inch 3K immersive display: The Oppo high-end tablet features a 2120x3000 resolution panel that enhances clarity for videos, reading, and design work. The 7:5 aspect ratio also improves productivity by providing more vertical screen space.

The Oppo high-end tablet features a 2120x3000 resolution panel that enhances clarity for videos, reading, and design work. The 7:5 aspect ratio also improves productivity by providing more vertical screen space. 144Hz refresh rate with smooth visuals: As a 120Hz display tablet class device (and exceeding it with 144Hz), the Pad 5 delivers fluid motion across apps and games. This makes interactions feel faster and more responsive.

As a 120Hz display tablet class device (and exceeding it with 144Hz), the Pad 5 delivers fluid motion across apps and games. This makes interactions feel faster and more responsive. Matte Display Edition option: The Matte Display Edition reduces glare and reflections, making it ideal for long reading or writing sessions. This version is especially useful in bright lighting conditions.

The Matte Display Edition reduces glare and reflections, making it ideal for long reading or writing sessions. This version is especially useful in bright lighting conditions. Stylus support and color accuracy: Support for Pencil 2R adds precision for note-taking and sketching. Combined with 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 coverage, the display offers accurate color reproduction for creative tasks.

Oppo Tablet: Performance Specifications and 5G Connectivity

At the core of the Oppo tablet experience is the powerful Dimensity 9400+ processor built on a 3nm architecture. This chip delivers high-speed performance while maintaining energy efficiency, making it suitable for multitasking and heavy applications.

Dimensity 9400+ performance power: The Oppo Pad 5 uses an octa-core chipset with a high-performance Cortex-X925 core and Immortalis-G925 GPU. This setup supports demanding apps, gaming, and creative workloads.

The Oppo Pad 5 uses an octa-core chipset with a high-performance Cortex-X925 core and Immortalis-G925 GPU. This setup supports demanding apps, gaming, and creative workloads. Flexible RAM and storage options: Users can choose configurations up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This allows smooth multitasking and ample space for media and files.

Users can choose configurations up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This allows smooth multitasking and ample space for media and files. 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity: The Oppo high-end tablet includes 5G support for fast mobile data access. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure strong wireless performance for streaming and file transfers.

The Oppo high-end tablet includes 5G support for fast mobile data access. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure strong wireless performance for streaming and file transfers. ColorOS 16 with AI tools: ColorOS 16 enhances productivity with AI note-taking, split-screen multitasking, and smarter app organization. These features help users work more efficiently on a large screen.

Oppo High-End Tablet: Battery Camera Audio and Pricing Details

The Oppo high-end tablet is designed not only for performance but also for long-lasting use and media consumption. Its large battery and optimized charging system ensure extended screen time without frequent interruptions.

10420mAh long-lasting battery: The Oppo Pad 5 comes with a massive battery that supports full-day usage for entertainment, work, and gaming. It is optimized for power efficiency through its chipset and software.

The Oppo Pad 5 comes with a massive battery that supports full-day usage for entertainment, work, and gaming. It is optimized for power efficiency through its chipset and software. 67W fast charging support: With 67W wired charging, the tablet can quickly regain power when needed. This reduces downtime and improves overall convenience.

With 67W wired charging, the tablet can quickly regain power when needed. This reduces downtime and improves overall convenience. Quad-speaker immersive audio: The 120Hz display tablet experience is enhanced by a quad-speaker system with Hi-Res audio support. This delivers rich and balanced sound for movies, music, and calls.

The 120Hz display tablet experience is enhanced by a quad-speaker system with Hi-Res audio support. This delivers rich and balanced sound for movies, music, and calls. Camera setup for daily use: The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera capable of 4K recording and an 8MP front camera for video calls. These are designed for basic photography and communication needs.

The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera capable of 4K recording and an 8MP front camera for video calls. These are designed for basic photography and communication needs. Global pricing and availability: The Oppo Pad 5 starts at around €310 globally, with regional pricing such as PHP 26,999 in select markets. This positions it as a competitive option in the premium Android tablet segment.

Redefining Android Productivity With Oppo Pad 5 120Hz Display Tablet

The Oppo Pad 5 brings together performance, display innovation, and long battery life in a single 120Hz display tablet designed for modern users. Its combination of Dimensity 9400+ power, 3K high-refresh display, and AI-enhanced software makes it suitable for both productivity and entertainment.

As a versatile Oppo tablet, it bridges the gap between casual media consumption and professional-level multitasking. With its premium features and competitive pricing, the Pad 5 strengthens Oppo's position in the growing high-end tablet market while offering users a balanced and powerful device experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes the Oppo Pad 5 a high-end tablet?

The Oppo Pad 5 is considered a high-end tablet due to its Dimensity 9400+ processor, large 3K display, and high refresh rate. It also offers up to 16GB RAM and advanced connectivity options. These features make it suitable for both work and entertainment. Its premium design further enhances its appeal.

2. Does the Oppo Pad 5 support 5G?

Yes, the Oppo Pad 5 includes 5G connectivity in select variants. This allows faster mobile internet speeds for streaming, downloads, and online work. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 for improved wireless performance. These features make it highly future-ready.

3. What is special about the Oppo Pad 5 display?

The tablet features a 12.1-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth visuals and sharp image quality. A Matte Display Edition is also available for reduced glare. It is ideal for reading, design, and multimedia use.

4. How long does the Oppo Pad 5 battery last?

The Oppo Pad 5 comes with a 10420mAh battery designed for all-day use. It supports 67W fast charging for quick power recovery. Battery life varies depending on usage but is optimized for long sessions. It is suitable for work, gaming, and streaming.