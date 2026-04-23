Who Is John Ternus? Inside The Engineer-Turned-Hardware Chief Now Taking Over As Apple's Next CEO

Apple has tapped long‑time hardware chief John Ternus to become its next CEO on Sept. 1, succeeding Tim Cook in the iPhone maker's first leadership handover in more than a decade, in a move that signals continuity for Apple's product‑first strategy even as it faces new pressure in artificial intelligence and regulation.

A Low‑Profile Veteran Now in Charge

Apple announced that Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as chief executive later this year, while Cook moves into the role of executive chairman and helps manage the transition through the summer.

Ternus will also join Apple's board of directors when he becomes CEO, making him the eighth person to lead the company since its founding, according to 9to5 Mac.

Cook, who has been CEO since 2011, publicly called Ternus "without question the right person to lead Apple into the future," underscoring that the move is a planned succession rather than an abrupt change.

From Engineer to Hardware Chief

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as part of the product design team, initially working on the Apple Cinema Display before moving through the ranks of hardware engineering. A mechanical engineer by training, he began his career designing virtual reality headsets at a company called Virtual Research Systems before being recruited to Cupertino.

In 2013 he was promoted to vice president of hardware engineering, taking responsibility for key product lines including AirPods, Mac, and iPad. By 2021 he had become senior vice president of hardware engineering, replacing Dan Riccio and joining Apple's top executive team.

The Products Under His Watch

Inside Apple, Ternus is best known as the executive who has overseen the hardware design of almost every major device the company now sells.

Apple says he has led engineering for every generation of iPad, the latest iPhone line‑up, AirPods, and the Mac transition to Apple silicon chips, which helped improve performance and battery life across the Mac family, Chosun reported.

His remit has expanded over time to cover iPhone hardware in 2020 and Apple Watch hardware by late 2022, giving him oversight of products that together generate the majority of Apple's revenue.

Profiles describe him as a careful, detail‑oriented manager focused on maintaining and refining products rather than chasing flashy experimental designs.

Challenges Facing Apple's Next CEO

Ternus steps into the top job as Apple faces pressure to show a clearer artificial intelligence strategy against rivals that have moved faster on generative AI.

Analysts say his task will be to use Apple's strength in custom chips and devices to build hardware‑led AI features that keep users locked into the company's ecosystem.

At the same time, he will need to prove he can handle political, regulatory, and policy issues that come with the CEO role, areas where he has had less public exposure than Cook.

For now, investors and employees are watching to see whether the engineer who quietly shaped Apple's hardware for two decades can define its next era of growth from the CEO's office, as per AJC.