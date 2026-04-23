X Shuts Down Communities In Favor of Custom Timelines, Group Chats

X is changing things up on its platform as it announced that it is shutting down "Communities," giving users adequate time to migrate to a new feature that is launching.

X Communities is best known as "Twitter Communities" and is a feature that was introduced before Elon Musk acquired the company back in 2022.

X Shuts Down Communities, Available Until May 30

Today we're announcing two product changes for organizing communities on X:



1. XChat now supports joinable links for groupchats. Create a public link & share direct to Timeline. With support for 350 members per chat (and growing), Groupchat Links are the fastest way to bring… pic.twitter.com/GNcRB99Opc — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 22, 2026

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, announced product changes that are coming to the platform, and the most important tweak here is the confirmation that they are shutting down the Communities feature.

At first, the executive said that it is giving users until May 6 to start working on the migration of their Communities and members to various new experiences on the app.

However, Bier followed up the announcement with a reply saying that due to strong request among users, they are now extending the migration to group chats and other features to May 30. The platform initially planned a two-week migration timeline for users, but many have replied to the previous announcement that they need more time for this migration.

According to the X product head, Communities is being taken down because of "declining usage."

X Favors Custom Timelines, Group Chats

In the announcement, Bier said that Communities is now moving to XChat's group chats feature, which is now supporting "joinable links" that users may share among friends or mutuals with aligned interests.

However, X's group chats only support up to 350 members per group chat, and they hold way fewer members compared to Communities.

According to Bier, it is not entirely removing "niche communities" on the platform as they have also launched a feature called "Custom Timelines," which allows users to create custom feeds for specific topics, powered by xAI.

Many users have their concerns regarding this, including popular livestreamer iShowSpeed, who said that this change may lead to him losing his Community with over 100,000 members, who he could talk directly via this feature.