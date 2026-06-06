Google Gemini 3.5 Pro Nears June Launch With 2 Million Token Context And Deep Think Reasoning

Google's most powerful AI model of the year is expected to arrive within weeks. Gemini 3.5 Pro, unveiled at Google I/O on May 19, is slated for general availability in June 2026 — a launch Google has teased but not yet delivered, positioned to compete at the frontier of AI reasoning and multimodal capability.

What Google Has Promised

Gemini 3.5 Pro is the high-end tier of Google's latest model family, and the company has outlined an ambitious feature set. Pro targets a 2-million-token context window, a "Deep Think" reasoning mode, and frontier multimodal understanding — the ability to work across text, images, and other formats. In Google's lineup, Pro absorbs the use cases the company previously routed to its top "Ultra" tier: the hardest reasoning, deep multimodal tasks, and very long context.

The 2-million-token context window is one of the headline specifications. Context length determines how much material a model can consider at once, and a window that large would let Gemini 3.5 Pro hold enormous amounts of text — long documents, large codebases, extended conversations — in working memory. The "Deep Think" mode points to Google's bet on models that spend more effort reasoning through complex problems rather than answering quickly.

Still Waiting, As Of Early June

The notable wrinkle is that, as of early June, Gemini 3.5 Pro has not actually shipped. At I/O, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai told the audience, in effect, to wait another month — a line that reportedly drew audible groans from a crowd hoping for immediate access. The model has been in internal use and limited preview through Google's enterprise platform, with broad availability still pending.

That gap between announcement and release is worth keeping in mind. Until the model is generally available and independent testers can evaluate it, its capabilities remain Google's claims rather than verified performance. Launch timelines can also slip, so "June" should be read as the target rather than a guarantee.

How It Fits Google's Strategy

Gemini 3.5 Pro arrives after Google already shipped the faster, cheaper Gemini 3.5 Flash earlier in the spring. Flash reportedly improved on the previous generation's Pro model in coding and agentic tasks but regressed on the hardest reasoning — precisely the gap the new Pro tier is meant to close. The two-model structure reflects a common industry pattern: a fast, affordable model for high-volume work, and a more capable, more expensive model for demanding tasks.

Pricing for Pro is expected to follow the same ratio as prior generations, roughly ten times the cost of Flash, which would put it around $15 per million input tokens and $60 per million output tokens. That would position it competitively against rival frontier models from Anthropic and OpenAI. Google plans to make the model available first through its consumer subscriptions — the $20-a-month Pro plan and the $250-a-month Ultra plan — with Ultra subscribers also getting the Deep Think reasoning feature.

The Competitive Backdrop

The launch lands in an intensely competitive moment for frontier AI. Rivals are shipping capable models at a rapid pace, and price competition has intensified as challengers, including aggressively priced models from Chinese labs, push the cost of capable AI down. Google's strategy has leaned on breadth and distribution — offering models across price points and weaving them into its products and cloud — rather than betting everything on a single best model.

Gemini 3.5 Pro is the piece of that strategy aimed at the top of the market: the reasoning-heavy, long-context, multimodal work where the most demanding users and enterprises operate. If it delivers on its specifications, it gives Google a credible flagship to set against the best from its competitors. If it underdelivers or slips, it extends the perception that Google announces ahead of shipping.

What To Watch

The immediate thing to watch is whether the model ships on schedule and how it performs once independent evaluators can test it. Benchmarks and real-world use will determine whether the 2-million-token context and Deep Think reasoning translate into a meaningful advantage, or whether the gains are incremental.

For users and developers, the practical advice is to treat the announced specifications as a target until the model is generally available and tested. Gemini 3.5 Pro is shaping up to be one of the more significant model launches of the month, but as of early June it remains a promise Google has made rather than a product anyone outside limited previews can fully evaluate. The coming weeks should turn that promise into something concrete.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gemini 3.5 Pro available yet? Not as of early June. Google announced it at I/O on May 19 and targets general availability in June, but it has only been in internal use and limited preview.

What are its headline features? A 2-million-token context window, a "Deep Think" reasoning mode, and frontier multimodal understanding across text and images.

How much will it cost? Pricing is expected to be about ten times Gemini 3.5 Flash — roughly $15 per million input and $60 per million output tokens. It will reach Google's $20 Pro and $250 Ultra consumer plans first.

How does it compare to Gemini 3.5 Flash? Flash is faster and cheaper and improved on the prior Pro for coding and agentic tasks, but regressed on hard reasoning — the gap Gemini 3.5 Pro is meant to close.