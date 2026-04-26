Samsung Wallet's Trips Feature Now Consolidates Travel Plans In Single Access Point

Samsung is expanding the capabilities of Samsung Wallet with a new feature designed to make travel planning more convenient and organized.

The company officially introduced "Trips," a smart travel management tool that gathers itinerary details into a centralized hub inside the Samsung Wallet app.

Samsung Wallet Trips Brings All Travel Plans Together

For those who heard about this feature for the first time, it aims to simplify trip planning by reducing the need to switch between multiple booking apps, emails, and confirmation messages.

With Trips, users can access their complete travel schedule through a single streamlined interface.

As stated on Samsung Newsroom, the newly announced Trips section introduces a visual timeline that automatically organizes travel-related activities based on time and location. Once supported reservations or tickets are added to Samsung Wallet, the app intelligently groups them into a connected itinerary.

The tech titan says the feature is designed to create a smoother travel experience from departure to arrival. Instead of searching through emails for hotel reservations or transportation schedules, users can quickly access every important detail from one screen.

Trips supports a broad range of travel bookings and event tickets, including:

Flights

Hotel reservations

Car rentals

Bus and train tickets

Theme park passes

Sporting event tickets

Excursions and activities

What's more, the feature also allows users to manually add itinerary entries and attach personal notes or reminders alongside saved bookings.

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Smarter Travel Management For Samsung Users

Samsung continues evolving Samsung Wallet beyond a simple digital payment platform. In recent years, the company has expanded the app to support IDs, boarding passes, digital keys, and loyalty cards.

With Trips, Samsung is now targeting travelers who want a more connected and organized experience. The timeline-based system could become especially useful for users managing business trips, vacations, or multi-stop travel schedules.

Samsung Wallet Trips Release Date

Samsung confirmed that the Trips feature will begin rolling out later this month. According to GSMArena, the initial launch will cover three markets, including the US, the UK, and South Korea.

The company has not yet announced when the feature will expand to additional regions.

In other news, Apple Wallet's digital ID can now be used for age verification on Apple accounts and services.