Instagram Extends Crack Down on Unoriginal Content to Photos, Carousel Posts

Instagram is now cracking down on more unoriginal content on the platform as it is expanding its guidelines to photos and carousel posts that claim others' creations as their own.

Meta and Instagram have seen this problem grow rampant on the platform and have since put their foot down, promoting the posting of original content that belongs to the owners themselves.

Instagram Extends Crackdown to Photos, Carousels

In a new blog post shared by Instagram, this latest crackdown expands the originality guidelines and policies that the platform already rolled out in 2024 for Reels.

According to Instagram, it is now being more restrictive in the content that circulates on its platform in this latest crackdown, and posts that come from accounts that grab content from others will "no longer be shown in places where we recommend content."

Basically, this means that when Instagram detects that an account has reposted inauthentic content on the platform, it will flag these and prevent them from being picked up by the algorithm to be recommended to the right audience.

According to social media platform, this latest crackdown is different from its active intellectual property policies on the platform.

Instagram Wants Only Original Content on Platform

According to CNET, Instagram's latest crackdown further strengthens the company's guidelines and policies to promote and uphold originality on the platform across different kinds of media.

Previously, Instagram only cracked down on the stolen or reuploaded content on Instagram's Reels, especially because the vertical content on the platform ended up having rampant unoriginal posts.

Accounts that get flagged with these violations will become ineligible to be recommended on the platform for a 30-day period.

However, they become eligible again after 30 days, and within this time frame, these accounts may continue to upload content or reupload from others.