Instagram Now Allows You to Edit Your Comments After Posting, But There's a Catch

There is now a way to edit your comments on Instagram without needing to delete them and start over again.

Users only need to tap on the options and then edit to change something on their comment under a specific post by a friend or public figure.

Instagram Adds a Way to Edit Comments After Posting

editing Instagram comments is here 🗣️ now you can make changes within 15 minutes of posting. — Instagram (@instagram) April 9, 2026

According to a post by Instagram via X, users are now given a chance to edit their comments on all Instagram posts after publishing it on the comments section.

The setup is similar to how the social app handles editing messages, a feature which it introduced to the platform two years ago.

To use the Instagram edit comment feature, simply tap "Edit" under your own comment to pull up the text box. From there, make your changes and tap the blue checkmark to save.

Users may edit comments how many times they want, but there's a catch.

Instagram Comments Editing Has a Catch

The catch is that you can only edit comments for up to 15 minutes after posting. Once those 15 minutes are up, users will no longer see the edit option appear.

Alongside this, Instagram also added a way to make edits transparent to users who see the post and comments section as all edited comments on the platform will a gray "Edited" tag.

That said, other users are not allowed to see the previous version (or versions) of the edited comment unlike what users usually see on instant messaging platforms like Messenger, Apple Messages, Instagram DMs and more.

It is also important to note that only text can be edited, and all other forms of media available on the comments, like photos, GIFs. or stickers, cannot be tweaked by users when using the new feature.

Editing comments on Instagram is a long overdue change that many users have been asking about for years. That said, not all may have access to the feature immediately as it is still rolling out to users worldwide.