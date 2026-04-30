An Apple executive revealed that its current iPhone 17 lineup is the "most popular" in the entire history of the company.

Apple iPhone 17 Lineup Is Officially The 'Most Popular'

Apple's chief financial officer, Kevan Parekh, said via a statement shared with the Financial Times that the iPhone 17 lineup is "now the most popular line-up in our history," holding the latest smartphones in high regard.

However, the Apple CFO did not specify what the main consideration is that the company took to declare the iPhone 17 lineup as its most popular.

According to 9to5Mac's report, Apple is currently seeing another massive quarter thanks to the sales of the iPhone 17 lineup and is backed by significant growth across other devices within the company.

Is This the Best-Selling iPhone Lineup in History?

However, 9to5Mac also questioned what Parekh meant by the iPhone 17 lineup being Apple's most popular smartphone series in history, especially as the CFO did not mention any metric that it beat or exceeded.

That said, Parekh told the Financial Times that the company gained "market share during the quarter" with the current lineup and is currently outpacing its competitors in the market.

Parekh may be referring to the iPhone 17 series putting up significant new sales records for the entire iPhone lineup, which is information he would know as the company's CFO. However, there is still no concrete proof and data to back this claim up.

That said, it could be answered in the upcoming earnings call of the company, which can shed more light on the topic.