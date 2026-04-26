A new rumor from a leaker is claiming that Apple is working on a new look for its iPhones, centering on a curved edge display, which would be a first if the rumor is proven to be accurate.

Apple Is Adding a Curved Edge Display to iPhones

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), Apple is currently working with Samsung to create a custom "micro-curved" OLED panel. The claim did not specify which device will be getting this specific display from Apple and Samsung's collaboration.

It was revealed by the tipster that this latest development would be unlike the "waterfall" edges that Samsung Galaxy smartphones had before as Apple wants a "subtle" curved look for its device.

Apple reportedly wants to deliver a softer feel to its iPhones and deliver an all-new smartphone that is unlike what it has been launched before.

Is It Coming to the 20th Anniversary Release?

According to a report by DigitalTrends, the curved OLED display that Apple and Samsung are currently working on behind closed doors could be introduced with the release of the Cupertino giant's 20th anniversary iPhone.

The reason behind it is that Apple's last 10th anniversary smartphone introduced a major overhaul of the iPhone hardware, debuting a never-before-seen design for the device.

Famously, iPhone X's debut in 2017 delivered less bezel on an iPhone, one where all of its sides had almost removed the borders on the device, as well as the removal of the Home Button. It is also the first iPhone that introduced the notch that housed the front camera and Face ID.