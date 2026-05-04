Big Tech Slashed 80,000 Jobs in Early 2026 — But AI May Not Be the Real Reason

The tech world kicked off 2026 with a staggering wave of job cuts, and AI has quickly become the go-to explanation from corner offices across Silicon Valley. But industry analysts and business leaders are pushing back on that narrative — arguing that the real story behind Big Tech's staffing bloodbath is far less futuristic than the headlines suggest.

80,000 Jobs Gone in Just Three Months

In the first quarter of 2026, 86 tech companies laid off more than 80,000 employees — a dramatic surge compared to the approximately 30,000 workers let go by 103 tech companies during the same period in 2025. That makes it the worst quarter for tech employment in three years.

The casualties span the full spectrum of the industry. Companies including Eventbrite, Oracle, Quora, and Spotify are among those that have cut jobs in 2026. The wave hit some of the biggest names too: Meta announced in an internal meeting on April 23 that it planned to lay off 10% of its staff in May, with sources indicating the company signaled it could cut even more jobs down the road. The same day, Microsoft sent workers an internal memo offering voluntary buyouts, with around 7% of employees eligible for the program.

"It's AI" — The New Corporate Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card

Companies have been quick to name artificial intelligence as the driving force behind the cuts. In March, AI was cited as the leading reason for layoffs in the U.S., accounting for 25% of all job cuts. In 2026, it has been named as the cause behind 13% of all layoffs so far.

But some of the most prominent voices in the tech industry are calling out what they see as a convenient fiction. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated at BlackRock's US Infrastructure Summit in March that nearly every company doing layoffs is blaming AI "whether or not it really is about AI." That pattern of behavior has earned its own label: "AI washing" — using AI as an excuse to justify workforce reductions.

At least one CEO broke ranks with notable candor. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, announcing more than 1,000 job cuts, told employees directly: "Since it's a thing now, I should note that the layoffs aren't related to AI."

The Real Culprits: Easy Money and a Pandemic Hiring Frenzy

So if it's not really AI, what is it? According to venture capital heavyweight Marc Andreessen, two interconnected factors are primarily responsible — and both trace back to the pandemic era.

The first is the dramatic interest rate swing: the federal funds rate was slashed to 0% during COVID-19, then rapidly hiked to over 5% by 2023 — significantly raising costs across large companies and forcing financial restructuring.

The second factor is something Andreessen described in blunt terms. He characterized the hiring spree tech companies went on during the pandemic as "wild," driven by a combination of zero interest rates and what he called a complete breakdown of hiring discipline as companies went fully remote.

The result? Andreessen estimates that many large companies are currently overstaffed by anywhere from 25% to 75%. The layoffs, he argues, are about correcting that imbalance — not about replacing humans with AI algorithms.

"Now they all have the silver bullet excuse," Andreessen said. "It's AI!"

What Laid-Off Workers Should Do Right Now

Regardless of who or what is to blame, workers who find themselves caught in this corporate restructuring need a clear action plan.

If you were laid off — not fired — you likely received a severance package. Reviewing its terms carefully before the funds arrive helps you plan how best to deploy that money. Pairing severance with an emergency fund can create enough financial runway to job hunt thoughtfully rather than frantically.

Perhaps the most urgent step, though, is one many people delay: filing for unemployment benefits immediately. Caroline Vernon, Vice President of Coaching Development at INTOO, emphasizes that most states don't backdate benefits, meaning the eligibility clock starts the day you file — regardless of whether you think you'll find work quickly or don't feel you need the money. Unemployment insurance is something workers have already paid into, and delaying the claim leaves money on the table.

Local unemployment offices also typically offer resources beyond just financial support — including job search assistance, resume coaching, and interview preparation.

The Bigger Picture

What's unfolding in Big Tech is less a technological revolution than a painful financial reckoning. The pandemic created a perfect storm: cheap money flooded into Silicon Valley, companies hired aggressively to meet surging demand and competition, and discipline went out the window. When interest rates normalized and growth slowed, the bloat became undeniable.

AI is genuinely transforming many industries, and there's no question it will reshape certain roles over time. But experts are urging workers and investors alike not to mistake the current wave of layoffs for proof of that shift — at least not yet. Right now, the data points somewhere decidedly more mundane: companies cleaning up a mess largely of their own making.