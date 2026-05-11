Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for its Safari web browser, which will soon deliver an AI-powered automatic tab grouping experience to users that was built from the already-existing function.

Many AI-powered web browsers already offer this feature, including the likes of Mozilla's Firefox, Perplexity Comet, Opera AI browser, and more, which helps deliver an assisted experience when browsing.

Apple's Safari to Get AI-Powered Automatic Tab Groups

Mark Gurman said in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter (via Bloomberg) that Apple will deliver new features to Safari in an upcoming update, and it will bring more AI-powered experiences, including a tab grouping upgrade.

Gurman said that there already is a tab grouping feature in the latest version of Safari via iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, but this is not yet powered by artificial intelligence.

With the addition of generative AI, Safari's tab groups could potentially deliver automation to the experience, with Apple Intelligence set to do it for users upon seeing multiple opened tabs.

The AI-powered automatic tab groups would arrange Safari's open tabs into groups of similar categories.

Examples include having Facebook, Instagram, X, and other platforms put together into a single group of social media websites or having the likes of YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more grouped automatically under the streaming category.

Apart from this, Apple Intelligence on Safari would also reportedly group tabs depending on their frequency of use, among other categorization methods.

Safari for iOS 27, macOS 27 to Debut New Features

According to DigitalTrends' report, the feature could potentially arrive in the iOS 27 and macOS 27 versions of Safari, which is still under development by the Cupertino tech giant's teams. Gurman noted that test builds of iOS 27 already shared the feature to testers.

Tab groups on Safari first debuted in 2021 via iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey, coming alongside several new features for the native internet browser. This includes creating, renaming, and moving the Tab Groups, as well as the massive rework on the Tab Bar.