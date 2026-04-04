5 Highly Anticipated New Features for iOS 27 That May Be Announced at the WWDC 2026 Showcase

WWDC 2026 is right around the corner, and iOS 27 is already one of the most talked-about operating systems anticipated at the event. Based on new rumors, there would be fewer extravagant design changes to how it looks as Apple is going deeper with this development.

Here are the top five features that many are expecting to arrive in the update.

Apple Intelligence

iOS 27 will reportedly bring a new wave of Apple Intelligence-powered features, including an AI-powered web search platform via Safari that Apple is building internally to compete with tools like Perplexity.

Apple recently finalized its deal with Google to use Gemini models for new Siri and Apple Intelligence features. This includes Siri gaining the ability to remember past conversations and offer proactive suggestions tied to your calendar and daily routines.

Potential Liquid Glass Revamp

iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass design, but it saw mixed reviews from the public as some loved it, while others disapproved of the new look.

That said, recent claims say that iOS 27 may feature a revamp to this design language and give users what they want. According to new reports, Apple has been working on a slider that will let users control the intensity of the Liquid Glass effect.

It was revealed that this feature was previously considered by Apple for the iOS 26 release cycle, but the company's development ran into issues.

While no full redesign is expected, a slider would significantly help users who do not like the translucent effect that the Liquid Glass design delivered. That said, it remains unknown if the feature will make it to the iOS 27 build.

Siri Revamp

Various reports claim that Apple is planning to deliver massive upgrades to Siri in the upcoming unveiling of iOS 27 via WWDC 2026.

According to 9to5Mac, reports mentioned that an animated version of the Finder logo is being tested internally, alongside Memoji-like characters.

Combined with Gemini-powered features, Siri's new features and technology may finally be the version that the world has been waiting for after massive delays plagued its development.

Foldable Features

Speculations have also claimed that the iPhone Fold is coming later this year. Because of this, reports are claiming that iOS 27 will bring new features that will accommodate the expanded screen of the device.

The device will reportedly have an approximately 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, similar to the iPad mini.

The iPhone Fold's version of iOS 27 will reportedly give it side-by-side multitasking and let users have apps running on two separate windows, a feature that iPhones did not have before.

Bug Fixes

Apple's primary goal with iOS 27 is quality and underlying performance. Engineers are going through the operating system looking for bloat to cut, bugs to fix, and ways to boost overall speed.

After several massive updates in a row, iOS 27 is Apple hitting the reset button before the next big push.