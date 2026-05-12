AI Helps Scientists Create New E.coli Strain Using Only 19 Amino Acids

A group of scientists from several institutions has reached a major scientific milestone by using artificial intelligence to engineer a new strain of E. coli that can survive without one of life's traditional amino acids.

Using the latest technology, they were able to rewrite the bacteria's genetic code.

AI Accelerates Genetic Engineering Research

Scientists have long theorized that primitive organisms may have evolved using fewer amino acids before life developed into more complex systems. Until now, however, no living organism had demonstrated the ability to survive after permanently removing one of these foundational building blocks.

The study, published in Science, revealed that scientists successfully modified E. coli to function using only 19 amino acids instead of the standard 20 found in nearly all known life forms.

Researchers specifically removed isoleucine, one of the amino acids widely considered essential for biological life.

To accomplish the breakthrough, the group of experts from Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University relied on AI-powered protein language models capable of predicting protein structures and identifying alternative amino acid substitutions.

The AI systems analyzed vast genetic possibilities far faster than traditional manual methods. Rather than redesigning every protein individually, the research team focused on modifying the ribosome, the cellular machinery responsible for assembling proteins inside living cells.

Scientists successfully replaced 382 isoleucine-related components while preserving the ribosome's ability to function.

Modified Bacteria Continued To Grow and Reproduce

According to TechRadar, the experiment generated 50 genetically modified E. coli strains. Among them, 18 strains successfully survived and grew normally despite the complete removal of isoleucine from their biological systems.

Researchers later combined several rewritten ribosomal proteins into a single bacterial strain that continued reproducing and functioning, although growth rates remained slower compared to standard bacteria.

The achievement marks the first known case of scientists fully removing an amino acid from a living organism rather than simply adding synthetic amino acids to expand the genetic code.

Discovery May Affect Future Biology Research

The breakthrough could have major implications for synthetic biology, evolutionary science, and medical research.

Furthermore, the findings strengthen theories suggesting that early life may have evolved using simpler genetic systems built from fewer amino acids.

Scientists also believe AI-assisted genetic engineering could eventually support the development of specialized organisms for pharmaceutical production, industrial manufacturing, and even future space exploration environments where biological resources may be limited.