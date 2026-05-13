South Korean developer Pearl Abyss reported on May 12 that its new open-world action title Crimson Desert, launched March 19, generated ₩266.5 billion ($179 million) in revenue during Q1 2026 — accounting for 81% of the company's total quarterly revenue — as rapid post-launch patching reversed an initially mixed player reception and drove the game past five million copies sold in 26 days.

News Hook: Patch 1.06.01 Released Hours Before Earnings Disclosure

On May 12, the same day Pearl Abyss disclosed its record results, the studio pushed Patch 1.06.01 across all platforms — a hotfix that resolved a progression-blocking error in the "Vault of Vengeance" dungeon. The release marked the 18th update since launch and illustrated the maintenance cadence that analysts credit with sustaining the game's commercial momentum.

Record Financials Across Every Metric

Pearl Abyss's total Q1 2026 operating revenue reached ₩328.5 billion (~$220 million), a 419.8% increase year-over-year. Operating profit of ₩212.1 billion (~$142 million) represented a 2,597% improvement over the same period last year, when the figure stood at ₩7.9 billion (~$5.3 million).

Net profit for the quarter was ₩158 billion (~$106 million), according to the company's official disclosure, which applied restated financial statements based on continuing operations following the May 6 sale of CCP Games subsidiary Fenris Creations for $120 million.

Of total Q1 revenue, 81.1% — ₩266.5 billion (~$179 million) — came from Crimson Desert alone. Overseas sales accounted for 94% of that figure, with North America and Europe together contributing 81%. Revenue was split evenly between PC and console platforms, an unusual result for a new franchise from a studio whose existing flagship, Black Desert, had been predominantly PC-driven.

Pearl Abyss's average annual revenue over 2023–2025 was approximately ₩332.3 billion (~$223 million). Crimson Desert's Q1 contribution alone effectively equalled that full-year benchmark in a single quarter.

18 Patches in 55 Days: A Live-Service Approach to a Packaged Title

Since launching on March 19, Pearl Abyss has deployed 18 updates and hotfixes through May 12, a pace its CEO Heo Jin-young had previewed at the company's annual general meeting: the studio would "further upgrade the game through continuous patches, including improvements to control schemes."

The most consequential update came on March 28. Patch 1.01.00 overhauled character and horse movement — the most common early complaints — and became the inflection point for a turnaround in player sentiment. According to SteamDB data cited by Meritz Securities, the game's daily concurrent user count fell from 240,000 at launch to roughly 180,000 by day seven, then climbed above 280,000 by day ten, the day after the patch deployed.

DS Securities analyst Choi Seung-ho noted the effect on review scores: the Steam rating climbed from Mixed to Very Positive following the control overhaul. The game now holds an 86% positive rating across more than 150,000 reviews. [Note: The draft cited specific percentage figures for a PlayStation user score moving from 3.6 to 4.1, and Steam scores of 64 to 80 — these could not be independently verified and have been removed.]

An industry source quoted in the original Korean reporting stated the patch cadence is "unprecedented in the global packaged game market," crediting the company's proprietary BlackSpace Engine with enabling stable, rapid updates.

Five Million Copies in 26 Days; Analyst Raises Full-Year Target

Crimson Desert shipped two million copies on its first day, reached four million by day 12, and crossed five million by day 26. DS Investment Securities subsequently raised its projected full-year unit sales from six million to eight million copies.

The game's domestic price is ₩79,800 (~$53.60) and its overseas price is $69.99. Using the May 12 exchange rate of 1,486 won per dollar and a base of five million units, gross revenue would exceed approximately ₩520 billion (~$350 million) before platform fees. After the standard 30% platform commission, the net revenue attributable to Pearl Abyss would be approximately ₩360 billion (~$242 million) — a figure that surpasses the company's full-year 2025 revenue of ₩365.5 billion. [Note: This is a simplified estimate based on a single exchange rate applied uniformly; actual net revenue will vary by platform, territory, and pricing tier.]

Pearl Abyss has projected full-year 2026 revenue of between ₩876 billion and ₩975.4 billion (~$590 million to ~$656 million), nearly tripling its 2025 total. The company anticipates a natural softening in Q2 as initial launch sales normalise, with Crimson Desert expected to remain a significant contributor through year-end.

Crimson Desert Eclipses Black Desert's Annual Contribution in One Quarter

For the previous three fiscal years, Black Desert accounted for approximately 74% of Pearl Abyss's annual revenue — around ₩240 billion (~$161 million) per year. In Q1 2025, Black Desert generated ₩60.5 billion (~$40.6 million), representing 71% of that quarter's total. In Q1 2026, Black Desert contributed ₩61.6 billion (~$41.4 million) — stable on its own terms, but now representing less than 19% of company revenue as Crimson Desert's contribution dwarfs it.

The company confirmed it plans no paid DLC or expansions for Crimson Desert, instead continuing the update cadence. Pearl Abyss is also developing DokeV (currently in pre-production) and Plan 8 (in the concept stage), targeting a two-to-three-year release cycle for future titles.

A Pearl Abyss spokesperson said the company will "continue to build the world of Red Desert with greater depth, based on the feedback from our users."