Apple Plans Transparent-Electrode Upgrade for 2028 Four-Edge OLED iPhone: Samsung, LG Display Production Lines

Apple disclosed to Korean display partners this week that the four-edge bending OLED display it is developing for a 2028 iPhone will use a transparent indium-zinc-oxide (IZO) cathode layer in place of the current magnesium-silver alloy — a change intended to eliminate image distortion and brightness loss at the screen's curved corners. Samsung Display and LG Display, Apple's sole OLED panel suppliers, have already begun preparatory investment to manufacture the technology at scale.

The Trigger: LG Display's ₩1.106 Trillion Commitment

The timing of the disclosure aligns with a major capital move by LG Display. On April 22, LG Display's board approved a ₩1.106 trillion ($740 million) investment in new OLED infrastructure, with spending running through June 30, 2028. Industry sources have since identified Apple's IZO-cathode program as the primary driver of that commitment.

To fabricate the IZO cathode, manufacturers require a low-damage transparent conductive oxide (TCO) sputter — a deposition tool distinct from equipment used on current OLED lines. LG Display is understood to be procuring the machinery first for research and development, then configuring it for mass production.

Why the Cathode Material Matters

Today's smartphone OLED panels use a cathode composed of a magnesium-silver alloy (Mg:Ag). In a standard flat display this performs adequately, but in a four-edge bending panel — where the screen curves on all four sides to eliminate bezels — the alloy produces visible distortion and reduced luminance at the bends.

In top-emission OLEDs, which dominate the smartphone segment, light exits through the cathode rather than the substrate. Switching to IZO raises electrode transparency, suppressing the distortion that occurs where the panel curves. The change is described by engineers as essential to making a four-edge display commercially viable.

Samsung Display: A New Line Considered Likely

Samsung Display, Apple's other OLED supplier, has not yet announced an equivalent investment, though the company is reviewing options. Industry analysts note that retrofitting an existing smartphone OLED line with TCO sputter equipment presents significant spatial constraints. The prevailing view in the sector is that Samsung Display will need to invest in a dedicated new line rather than adapting current infrastructure.

Samsung's relative caution at this stage may partly reflect its existing obligations: the company is understood to be the primary supplier for Apple's foldable iPhone expected in 2026, a program that requires its own dedicated panel capacity.

The Two-Step Roadmap: 2027, Then 2028

Apple is pursuing the four-edge display technology in two distinct stages. The first version — using the existing Mg:Ag cathode — is earmarked for the 20th-anniversary iPhone due in 2027, which would mark two decades since the original iPhone launched in 2007. The upgraded IZO-cathode variant described in this report is planned for the following year's model.

The 2027 device has separately been described by supply-chain sources as featuring a "micro-curved" OLED from Samsung — a shallow, controlled curvature designed to avoid the aggressive "waterfall" edges seen on some competing Android devices. Whether that first-generation panel uses IZO or the current alloy cathode has not been confirmed.

What It Means for the Korean Display Sector

The IZO program represents the latest instance of Apple dictating the pace of display innovation for its suppliers. LG Display's planned full CAPEX of roughly ₩2 trillion in 2026 — of which the ₩1.106 trillion OLED commitment is part — comes as the company reported a ₩576 billion net loss in the first quarter, underscoring how heavily it is betting on Apple contracts to restore profitability.

The broader question for the industry is whether Apple's adoption of all-edge displays will accelerate their uptake across the Android market as well. If it does, the capital Samsung and LG are committing now could yield returns well beyond a single Apple product line.