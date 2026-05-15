Kazakhstan Orders AI in All Secondary Schools by 2029, With Government’s First Pilot Deadline 17 Days Away

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on May 12 mandating that the government integrate artificial intelligence into the country's entire secondary school system between 2026 and 2029 — the most sweeping AI education order issued by any post-Soviet state — setting a June 1 deadline, just 16 days away, for pilot-school proposals that will affect every secondary student in a country of 20 million people. For the roughly 3.5 million children currently enrolled in Kazakh secondary schools, the decree determines which AI tools will shape their education, who will hold their personal data, and whether a historic urban–rural learning gap will finally narrow — or deepen.

A Cascade of Government Deadlines Starts June 1

The decree, formally titled "On Measures to Introduce Artificial Intelligence into the Secondary Education System of the Republic of Kazakhstan," sets four binding deadlines in rapid succession. By June 1, 2026, the government must submit pilot-project proposals for selected schools. By July 1, a comprehensive national action plan covering 2026–2029 must be approved. By August 1, every pilot school must be equipped with reliable high-speed internet. By September 1, national standards for AI use in education must be finalized, alongside a teacher professional-development plan.

The action plan will cover personalized learning systems, digital infrastructure investment, teacher training programs, and — critically — measures to protect students' personal data. That last commitment reflects a real vulnerability: in 2021, hackers accessed an online proctoring platform and leaked private data on 444,000 students, a precedent that underscores how quickly AI in education can translate into harm when data protections fail.

A notable inclusion in the decree: the government is directed to incorporate recommendations from Kai-Fu Lee, chairman and CEO of Beijing-based venture firm Sinovation Ventures and a member of Kazakhstan's Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence. Lee met with Tokayev in January 2025, when the two discussed AI integration across education, healthcare, and energy. His formal inclusion in a presidential decree signals that Astana is drawing explicitly on Chinese-affiliated AI expertise to design its curriculum infrastructure — a geopolitically significant choice.

76% of Dilapidated Schools Are Rural. The Pilot Launches in August.

The decree's most operationally ambitious element is its rural focus. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister's Office acknowledged in early 2025 that 76 percent of the country's physically deteriorating schools are located in rural areas, and the same report flagged a shortage of qualified math, physics, and foreign-language teachers in rural communities as a driver of the widening urban–rural attainment gap. A Central Asia Program research report found that despite repeated reform cycles, "the disparity in the quality of education is increasing every year."

Tokayev has acknowledged the scale of the connectivity problem directly. Speaking at the August 2025 Teachers' Conference, he noted that while over 95 percent of schools are connected to high-speed internet, reaching the final five percent would require satellite infrastructure — including potential use of Starlink — and described it as "not just a technical issue, but a principle of social justice." The AI decree requires those remaining schools to be fully connected by August 1, 2026. A 2025 research study on Central Asian rural schools found that even where awareness of AI tools like ChatGPT is widespread, slow or unaffordable internet remains the core barrier to use — not lack of interest.

The Decree Promises Teachers Won't Be Replaced. Researchers Are Not Reassured.

The decree's language on educators is deliberate: a separate action plan due by September 2026 must ensure AI "does not replace or undermine the professional role of educators." That framing mirrors protections in AI education frameworks from the EU and Singapore. Idaho enacted a comparable guarantee in 2026 when SB 1227 prohibited AI from replacing human teachers statewide, making it the first U.S. state to codify that limit.

But researchers warn that protective language in policy documents does not automatically translate to protective practice. A 2026 study by the Center for Democracy and Technology found that AI-based personalized learning platforms led students to spend noticeably more time with software and less time in peer interaction and teacher-led discussion — outcomes that raise concerns about long-term social development even when teachers remain formally employed. The National Education Association has warned that without strict data governance, student information collected by AI platforms is vulnerable to breaches, misuse, and unethical surveillance.

Privacy concerns among educators in the U.S. grew from 24 to 27 percent between 2024 and 2025, according to a 2026 analysis by Upskillist, reflecting wider anxiety about how student behavioral data collected by AI tools could be stored, sold, or used to build profiles that follow children beyond the classroom. Kazakhstan's decree commits to data protection measures but does not yet specify which technical standards, regulatory body, or enforcement mechanism will govern those commitments.

Geopolitical Stakes: Which AI Ecosystem Enters Kazakh Classrooms?

Kazakhstan occupies an unusually complex position in the emerging global AI order. It sits at the crossroads of Russian and Chinese tech ecosystems, both of which have made government-directed AI education a national priority. The formal inclusion of Kai-Fu Lee — whose venture firm Sinovation Ventures is headquartered in Beijing and invests heavily in Chinese AI startups — in the decree's implementation framework raises a substantive question: which AI platforms, models, and data infrastructure will ultimately enter Kazakh classrooms?

The question is not hypothetical. The EU AI Act, whose major compliance deadlines land in summer 2026, explicitly prohibits AI systems that perform social scoring or build biometric surveillance databases — practices that have been documented in Chinese school deployments. Some schools in China have required students to wear biofeedback headbands that transmit attention and emotional data to teachers in real time. Whether Kazakhstan's data protection commitments will be strong enough to exclude such systems from its classroom infrastructure is a question the July 2026 action plan must answer.

The direction Astana chooses will carry regional signal value. Neighboring Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are watching Kazakhstan's AI integration closely, and the platforms adopted in Kazakh schools are likely to inform procurement decisions across Central Asia over the following decade.

134 Active Bills in 31 U.S. States Show What Can Go Wrong Without Guardrails

Kazakhstan is not acting in isolation. As of April 2026, MultiState is tracking 134 active bills across 31 U.S. states related to AI in education. Three themes dominate: student data privacy (California's AB 1159 bans using student data to train AI models), human oversight mandates (Oklahoma and Maryland prohibit AI from making high-stakes decisions about students), and graduation requirements that embed AI into curricula. The volume of protective legislation reflects the documented failures of early deployments: rushed rollouts, inadequate privacy policies, and tools that amplified existing inequalities in grading and college admissions.

UNESCO's May 2025 policy analysis warned that despite mounting evidence of datafication risks, governments and Big Tech interests are shaping AI-in-education policy in ways that subordinate ethical scrutiny to economic and political goals. The concern applies directly to Kazakhstan: a presidential decree is by definition a top-down instrument, and the speed of the June–September 2026 deadline cascade leaves limited time for the civil society consultation, independent privacy audits, and teacher union input that have proven essential elsewhere.

3.5 Million Students, a June 1 Deadline, and No Published Technical Standards Yet

For parents of secondary school students in Kazakhstan, the immediate stakes are concrete. Within weeks, the government will designate which schools become pilot sites. Those schools will receive AI tools and infrastructure before national data protection standards have been finalized — the standards are not due until September 1, meaning students will interact with AI systems for at least one month before the rules governing their data are officially set.

For tech-sector workers and educators regionally, the longer-term signal is about talent pipelines. Government-mandated AI literacy at the secondary level is the earliest scalable pathway to a workforce with baseline competency in machine learning concepts and AI tool use. If Kazakhstan's 2026–2029 plan delivers even a fraction of its stated ambition, the effects on Central Asia's technology labor market over the following decade could be substantial.

The pilot phase — due to launch by mid-summer 2026 — will be the first real test of whether the decree's ambitions survive contact with Kazakhstan's rural infrastructure, its teacher shortage, and the unresolved question of whose AI systems will define what a generation of students learns. Readers outside Kazakhstan who work in education technology, AI governance, or regional geopolitics should watch the July 1 action plan closely: it will specify platforms, partners, and data frameworks that no subsequent policy will easily reverse.