ChatGPT Brings New Personal Finance Feature That Gives Out Advice—But There’s a Catch

OpenAI has unveiled its new feature for ChatGPT, which allows the chatbot to give users advice that could be helpful with their monetary concerns and the like.

However, it comes with a catch as OpenAI will have some specific requirements for users who wish to utilize ChatGPT's financial feature.

OpenAI Adds ChatGPT Personal Finance Feature

OpenAI announced on its website that it is adding a personal finance experience right within ChatGPT in its latest version, and it offers a feature that can give users helpful advice for all their financial needs.

According to OpenAI, the company is now rolling out this feature to all ChatGPT Pro users, and here, they can see charts and ask the chatbot directly about what is happening with their finances.

The company said that many people are already turning to ChatGPT for help with their finances, with more than 200 million people asking the chatbot questions about budgeting, investments, and future goals.

It was revealed by OpenAI that this new feature is powered by the company's latest large language model, GPT-5.5, which helps ChatGPT better address users' "complex, context-dependent questions" regarding their finances.

What's the Catch to ChatGPT's Finance Feature

According to Engadget, the catch is that users need to connect their bank accounts directly to ChatGPT's platform to take advantage of this personal finance management feature. Additionally, it remains an exclusive feature to US users as of press time.

OpenAI has partnered up with Plaid, a service that connects over 12,000 financial institutions, including banks like Citi, Chase, and more, as well as platforms like Affirm, Robinhood, and more.

Under the feature, users may ask ChatGPT for help if they want to save more each month or ensure that their money goes to the right place efficiently on essentials like Rent and Utilities, Groceries, and other categories.

ChatGPT's new feature is accessible via the "Finances" section on the chatbot, and OpenAI assures the public that users get to be in full control of their financial data and information under this experience.