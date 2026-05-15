Tesla Robotaxi Crash Data Reveals Slow Progress on Self-Driving Ride-Hailing Program

Crash data involving Tesla's Robotaxi program released by the government has revealed documentation of its crashes since it started the tests last year.

Unfortunately for Tesla, it shows a steady number of accidents and mishaps for the autonomous service.

Tesla Robotaxi Crash Data Answers Many Questions

TechCrunch reported that newly unredacted crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggested that at least two major Tesla Robotaxi crashes have already occurred since July 2025. These two crashes occurred in Tesla's headquarters and the first city where the Robotaxi program rolled out, which is Austin, Texas.

According to the report, the first crash took place in July 2025, when a safety monitor required assistance for the self-driving vehicle, and a remote operator took over. However, the remote operator instead increased the speed of the robotaxi that had it driving up to the curb and hitting a metal fence.

The next crash took place in January 2026. Here, a remote operator assumed command of the vehicle and led it to crash into a temporary barricade of a construction site while going at nine miles per hour.

In both cases, TechCrunch reported that there were safety monitors behind the wheel and no passengers were on board.

Slow Progress on Tesla Robotaxi? Tech to Blame

According to Engadget's report, various problems with the Tesla Robotaxi service, factoring in its crashes, are the reasons why there is slow progress with the program and its wide rollout.

That said, it is normal for self-driving services to undergo these challenges and problems as they try to map out their technology.

One of the leading self-driving ride-hailing platforms in the world, Waymo, has also seen its fair share of problems, glitches, and accidents over the past few years.

That said, companies need to ensure that their self-driving technologies are in the perfect condition so as not to compromise the safety of their passengers.