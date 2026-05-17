OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launches in China With Record Battery — but Buyers in the US and Europe May Never See It

OnePlus unveiled the Ace 6 Ultra in China on April 28, 2026, pitching it as a gaming-focused flagship with an 8,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery and a clip-on mechanical trigger controller. Three weeks later, OnePlus's phones were removed from Best Buy stores across the United States, replaced by handsets from rival Nothing. OnePlus has since confirmed it is "evaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy" in both North America and Europe — a phrase that, in the context of the brand's recent history, is the closest thing to an exit notice OnePlus has publicly issued. Any reader considering a OnePlus purchase in either market should understand what that phrase actually means before spending money.

OnePlus Merged Its Operations With Realme the Day After Launch

The Ace 6 Ultra arrived at a moment of deep structural change inside its parent organization. On April 29, 2026 — one day after the Ace 6 Ultra's press conference — Oppo formally merged OnePlus and Realme into a single product development unit. An internal Oppo announcement confirmed that the two brands would share engineering, hardware teams, and marketing under a unified command structure, with Realme founder Li Bingzhong heading the new unit. Both brand names remain in use for now, but the product development organizations behind them are now one.

The stated rationale is cost reduction and faster product development. The practical consequence, which Oppo has not addressed publicly, is that a brand that positioned itself as a premium Android alternative is now sharing a development platform with a budget-tier sub-brand that has no presence in the US market. OnePlus India pushed back on shutdown rumors with a statement that operations in India "continue normally," but the company has not addressed the restructuring itself.

This merger is the most recent chapter in a sequence of organizational changes that began in January 2026, when reports first emerged that Oppo intended to phase out the OnePlus brand in global markets. By March, 9to5Google reported that a source familiar with internal operations confirmed OnePlus would cease operations in North America and most of Europe as soon as April 2026, with selected staff already informed and some issued severance packages. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu stepped down the same week and returned to China. By late April, OnePlus formally acknowledged it was "evaluating" its European strategy — the first public confirmation of a change in direction.

An 8,600 mAh Battery Powered by Silicon-Carbon Chemistry

The hardware itself represents a genuine engineering advance, even if its commercial future outside China is uncertain.

The Ace 6 Ultra's 8,600 mAh battery is built on silicon-carbon anode technology, the same chemistry that has been driving a battery capacity arms race among Chinese smartphone manufacturers throughout 2025 and into 2026. Conventional lithium-ion batteries use graphite anodes, which reached their practical energy density ceiling years ago. Silicon anodes can theoretically absorb roughly ten times more lithium ions by volume, but pure silicon expands significantly during charging, cracking the anode material over repeated cycles. Silicon-carbon composites resolve this by embedding silicon nanoparticles inside a carbon matrix that flexes to absorb the mechanical stress, allowing much higher capacity without the degradation that kept silicon out of consumer devices for a decade.

The result in 2026 is a significant divide: Chinese manufacturers including OnePlus, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi have adopted silicon-carbon batteries at scale, while Apple, Google, and Samsung continue to use conventional lithium-ion cells with capacities in the 5,000–5,500 mAh range. The Ace 6 Ultra's 8,600 mAh cell is among the larger silicon-carbon batteries in any current gaming-focused flagship, though the Poco X8 Pro Max ships with an 8,500 mAh battery in the same segment, and Realme's P4 Power — now developed under the same merged operation that produces OnePlus devices — houses a 10,001 mAh cell, the largest battery currently available in a consumer smartphone.

Supporting the battery is 120W wired charging, which OnePlus says brings the 8,600 mAh cell to full in a competitive window. No wireless charging is included — a compromise OnePlus made to keep the price accessible.

A Clip-On Controller Built for Competitive Shooters

The second major talking point is hardware OnePlus has not shipped before: the Strix Gaming Controller, a joystick-less clip-on accessory with mechanical triggers rated at a 1.8-millisecond response time. The controller attaches to the Ace 6 Ultra and is sold separately for approximately $65. It includes an independent esports chip and supports attachable magnetic cooling modules.

Gaming-specific trigger and button hardware has existed on dedicated gaming phones from ASUS ROG and Black Shark for years. OnePlus is now bringing comparable hardware into the mainstream Ace line — a signal that the company sees mobile gaming peripherals as a feature with broad rather than niche appeal, at least in the Chinese market where the Ace 6 Ultra is sold.

The rest of the Ace 6 Ultra's specifications support the gaming positioning. At the core is MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor, manufactured on TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, with a claimed 32 percent performance improvement and 55 percent reduction in power consumption compared to the previous generation, according to OnePlus. The display is a 6.78-inch BOE LTPS OLED panel running at 165Hz with a 4,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate — a specification aimed at reducing input lag in fast-paced competitive titles. A 6,000-square-millimeter vapor chamber handles thermal management. The phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69K water-resistance ratings, and ships with ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16.

OnePlus promises six years of software updates — a commitment that would carry the device to 2032 and matches pledges from Samsung and Google on their flagship lines. What that commitment means in practice for buyers outside China, given the brand's current trajectory in Western markets, is a question OnePlus has not answered.

Pricing in China starts at 3,499 yuan (approximately $510) for the 12GB/256GB variant and reaches 5,099 yuan (approximately $744) for the 16GB/1TB model.

Congress Asked the Commerce Department to Investigate OnePlus in June 2025

The Ace 6 Ultra's hardware story cannot be separated from the scrutiny the company faces in the United States.

In June 2025, Representative John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee's senior Democrat, sent a bipartisan letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick requesting a formal investigation into OnePlus. The letter cited technical analysis showing that a OnePlus 12 device, within minutes of activation, transmitted user data to servers managed by entities legally based in Shenzhen and Singapore. Static code analysis identified firmware that the committee said appeared capable of silently capturing screenshots without user awareness or consent — a capability the lawmakers described as exceeding normal device telemetry. They asked the Commerce Department's Information and Communications Technology and Services program to investigate and evaluate adding OnePlus to the Entity List, the trade restriction register that previously ensnared Huawei and DJI.

The Commerce Department did not immediately comment on the request. OnePlus has not issued a public statement addressing the allegations.

The congressional concern builds on peer-reviewed research published in 2023 by computer scientists at the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin. Researchers Paul Patras, Haoyu Liu, and Doug Leith documented that OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo/Realme were collecting large volumes of sensitive user data through their operating systems and pre-installed applications — including data collected from users outside China — and transmitting it to a range of private companies.

OnePlus is not alone in collecting user telemetry, and the congressional letter is not a ban or an enforcement action. The specific legal question the lawmakers raised is narrower: whether data is being transmitted to servers accessible to Chinese government entities under laws that compel Chinese companies to cooperate with state intelligence requests. That is a different issue from standard telemetry collection, and it remains unresolved.

What the Market Exit Means for OnePlus Buyers Today

For consumers outside China, the practical question is what the brand's restructuring means for devices they already own or are considering buying.

OnePlus's removal from Best Buy shelves was confirmed by Wave7 Research, a firm that monitors US carrier and retail storefronts, with images from May 2026 showing Nothing Phone handsets in the display space that OnePlus previously occupied. OnePlus devices remain available on Best Buy's website and through online retailers including Amazon. The brand's T-Mobile carrier partnership, which had put OnePlus phones in carrier stores, ended previously.

OnePlus has pledged to maintain after-sales support and software updates for existing users regardless of the market changes, but has not specified how that commitment will be honored in markets it is exiting, or by whom. Oppo, which owns OnePlus and is headquartered in China, has no significant retail presence in the United States.

For buyers specifically interested in the Ace 6 Ultra, no international launch has been announced, and given the state of OnePlus's Western operations — the merger with Realme, the Best Buy delisting, and the acknowledgment that it is "evaluating" its future in North America and Europe — a global release appears unlikely.

The Battery Advantage Western Manufacturers Are Not Closing

The Ace 6 Ultra's silicon-carbon battery is both a product story and an industry story. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme have deployed silicon-carbon batteries across their lineups in 2025 and 2026, achieving capacities that would have been physically impossible in a smartphone-sized chassis three years ago. Apple introduced a silicon-carbon anode element in the iPhone 17 but did not dramatically increase battery capacity. Google and Samsung have not made the transition. The result is that two-day battery life is now routine in Chinese flagship phones and a theoretical future aspiration in Western flagship phones.

Once the manufacturing processes for silicon-carbon anodes reach full volume scale — which the commercial launches from OnePlus and its Chinese competitors suggest is already happening — the chemistry becomes available across the industry. Whether Apple, Google, and Samsung close that gap, and how quickly, will shape smartphone battery life for the next several years.

For users in China, the Ace 6 Ultra is available now at a starting price of 3,499 yuan. For users in the US and Europe, the brand that built it may not be operating in their markets by the time any international variant could arrive.