WhatsApp Rolls Out Liquid Glass Adoption on iOS to More Users—What to Expect?

Apple's iOS 26 was released last September, delivering the Liquid Glass design to all users, but it is only now that WhatsApp is rolling out the adoption of the user interface to its iOS app.

Meta's WhatsApp has been slow to implement the necessary changes to ensure its iOS app adhered to the iPhone's latest overall theme.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Liquid Glass to More Users

Users on X have been sharing the news that WhatsApp is now rolling out the Liquid Glass design to more users who use the platform on iOS. This has been one of the hottest topics among WhatsApp users as, on their other messaging apps, the Liquid Glass design has been available for quite some time.

However, Meta's WhatsApp did not immediately roll out the Liquid Glass design user interface to its app, and the company failed to address this over the past months despite the requests from users.

According to 9to5Mac, WhatsApp previously launched a small-scale test among select users, which brought the Liquid Glass UI back in October 2025, with the navigation bar and other elements getting the translucent look.

Read Also: WhatsApp Expands Liquid Glass Redesign on iOS With New Chat Interface Updates

What to Expect in WhatsApp's Latest Adoption?

WhatsApp's iOS app is currently rolling out the Liquid Glass design, and it features the passthrough design that iPhone users enjoyed on its native apps and other third parties that have already fully adopted it.

Instead of the navigation bar being stuck at the bottom of the screen and looking solid, the Liquid Glass adoption makes it float from the edge with a translucent design over the bottom chats.

Next, the Chats themselves see the passthrough design around it, including the back button, call, and more.

That said, not everyone appreciates that WhatsApp adopted the Liquid Glass, especially as they prefer the old look of the iOS.