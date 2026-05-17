Subnautica 2: 2 Million Sold, Patch Roadmap Out — Performance and EULA Caveats for Early Buyers

Unknown Worlds Entertainment's underwater survival sequel sold two million copies within its first 12 hours on sale after entering Early Access on May 14, placing it among the largest Early Access debuts in Steam history. Peak concurrent players across Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox reached 651,000 — nine times the original Subnautica's launch peak. Unknown Worlds has now released a formal patch roadmap detailing its first two planned updates, shifting the conversation from whether the game could survive its own turbulent pre-launch saga to what buyers will actually get for $29.99 right now.

The answer, based on critical reviews and community reports over the past three days, is a genuinely solid foundation with specific caveats that matter depending on your hardware and your tolerance for aggressive terms of service.

2 Million Copies in 12 Hours — and the $250 Million Backdrop

Within the first hour on sale, one million copies had already moved. The figure doubled to two million by hour twelve. Subnautica 2 displaced Counter-Strike 2 and Forza Horizon 6 at the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart, and its launch pushed the original Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero to fifth and sixth on the same chart.

Those numbers arrive with a legal subplot that still has an open second act. South Korean publisher Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds in 2021 for $500 million. In July 2025, Krafton abruptly terminated CEO Ted Gill and co-founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire — moves that a Delaware judge later ruled were made without valid cause. The court found Krafton had breached its Equity Purchase Agreement by terminating the founders in order to avoid paying a $250 million performance bonus tied to the game's commercial success. Gill was reinstated in March 2026, though Cleveland and McGuire were not; the bonus earnout window was extended to September 15, 2026, with a contractual option to push it further to March 2027. Phase two of the litigation — determining monetary damages — remains ongoing. Krafton's name has since been removed from the Subnautica 2 Steam page, with Unknown Worlds listed as both developer and publisher, though the studio remains a Krafton subsidiary.

What the Patch Roadmap Says About What's Missing Now

The patch roadmap published by Unknown Worlds on May 15 makes the current Early Access state legible by spelling out what will arrive in the next two updates. The 1.1 patch focuses on quality of life: more passive biomod slots, a sprint mechanic, storage caching, improved PDA databank and voice log handling, and enhancements to blight encounters and vehicle docking. The 1.2 patch targets multiplayer, adding proximity voice chat, player trading, emotes, and the ability to revive teammates, alongside improved HUD signals and base-building tools. No specific dates have been given for either update. Unknown Worlds has committed to a two-to-three year Early Access window before a full 1.0 release, at which point the price will rise from $29.99.

A solo playthrough currently yields roughly six to twelve hours of content before hitting the Early Access boundary, with multiplayer extending that modestly. Multiple reviewers noted the current map edge is visible within a handful of hours.

What Critics Have Said — and Where They Diverge

Steam user reviews now sit at 94% positive across nearly 30,000 ratings, a strong signal for an Early Access title. Professional assessments are warmer on technical foundations than on design direction relative to the original.

Gamereactor gave the Early Access release an 80 out of 100, calling the ocean eerie and compelling while noting limited current content and existing technical issues. PC Gamer described the game simply as good — a pointed verdict given how closely the outlet tracked the pre-launch legal drama. Polygon called it "already worth the wait."

The most substantive critique came from Kotaku's John Walker, who praised the core experience while taking specific issue with the sequel's approach to player direction. Where the original game revealed its story only when players went looking for it, Subnautica 2 routes players through voiced dialogue, narrative gating, and dense scripted exchanges, leaving little room for the freeform exploration that defined the original. Walker framed this not as a fatal flaw but as a meaningful departure, and still recommended the game. TheGamer's assessment echoed this, describing Subnautica 2 as closer to a polished re-release than an independent sequel — well-executed, but not yet differentiated enough to stand fully on its own. Whether the studio plans to address this through Early Access development remains to be seen.

Performance Issues on Mid-Range Hardware

Community reports on Steam's discussion boards identify three hardware-related problems that prospective buyers on affected configurations should know about. Shader compilation stutters have been reported on mid-range GPUs during traversal and biome transitions. Memory pressure affects players running 16 GB RAM configurations who have built large base structures. Crashes on specific newer Intel CPU configurations have also been documented.

Unknown Worlds has confirmed it is actively monitoring incoming reports and addressing performance problems as a first-update priority. No formal patch had been issued as of this writing.

The EULA: What It Contains

One recurring theme in negative Steam reviews is the game's terms of service, which players must accept before launching. The EULA includes forced arbitration clauses, class-action waivers, broad data collection language — including provisions that appear to create automatic accounts at Krafton and Epic Games — and terms that appear to assign the company rights over user-created content, including mods. Multiple reviewers characterized the terms as unusually restrictive for a video game. Some commenters in Steam discussions have noted that several of these clauses carry limited enforceability in the EU under GDPR and consumer protection law, and that structurally similar terms appear in EULAs from EA, Activision, and other major publishers. Prospective buyers who want to review the specifics before purchasing can read the Subnautica 2 Terms of Service directly. Unknown Worlds has not issued a formal response to the EULA concerns as of publication.

What the Game Actually Is

Subnautica 2 is built on Unreal Engine 5, a substantial leap from the Unity-based original. Players arrive on a new alien ocean world after the colony ship CICADA goes wrong, starting with minimal resources and building progressively through exploration and crafting. An AI called NoA — Noetic Advisor Shell — guides the narrative. The two central new mechanics are the Adaptations system, which modifies the player's biology using alien materials to expand environmental tolerances, and Signals, a guided discovery system that replaces the original's freeform approach to narrative. Online co-op supports up to four players with the ability to convert between solo and multiplayer saves at any time — the first such mode in the franchise's history.

The engine upgrade enables layered volumetric water simulation, dynamic bioluminescence tied to creature behavior and depth, Nanite asset rendering, and global illumination. Reviewers have consistently described the ocean environment as visually distinctive. Design Lead Anthony Gallegos told PC Gamer before launch that the current build is "bigger and more polished than anything the studio's ever done for a first early access release."

What the $29.99 Decision Comes Down To

The Early Access price will rise at 1.0. Buyers comfortable with a content-limited foundation, on hardware above the mid-range threshold, and unbothered by the EULA terms are getting a well-reviewed starting point backed by a published roadmap. Buyers running 16 GB RAM or mid-range GPU configurations should wait for the 1.1 patch to resolve the documented stutters before purchasing. Players for whom the original Subnautica's quiet, freeform exploration was its defining quality should expect this sequel to feel more directed — a design choice the studio has acknowledged as a priority for the Early Access period.

Subnautica 2 is available now on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S. It is included in Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. A PS5 release is confirmed for later in 2026.