Five months after OpenAI announced ChatGPT's Instant Checkout as the future of autonomous shopping, the company killed it. By the time it was pulled in March 2026, roughly 12 of Shopify's millions of merchants had ever gone live with the feature, OpenAI had not built sales-tax collection infrastructure, and user research showed that people were happy to ask ChatGPT what to buy but unwilling to complete the payment inside the chat. On May 7, Amazon Web Services launched Bedrock AgentCore Payments — the first hyperscaler-native infrastructure letting AI agents pay for APIs, data feeds, and other agents in real time, using stablecoin micropayments built with Coinbase and Stripe. Both events in the same quarter tell the same story: the infrastructure for an agent economy is consolidating fast, the consumer-facing transaction layer is harder than the demos suggested, and the legal framework protecting shoppers when something goes wrong does not yet exist.

Layer One: Agents as Buyers — Protocol Stack Is Live, Consumer Trust Is Not

The most mature layer of the agent economy is agents acting as purchasers. The protocol stack has largely converged: Anthropic's Model Context Protocol for tool integration, Google's Agent2Agent and Universal Commerce Protocol for inter-agent communication and retail commerce, and Coinbase's x402 protocol for micropayments. Visa's Agentic Ready program expanded to Asia Pacific and Latin America on April 29. Mastercard launched its "Know Your Agent" tokenization framework, which assigns cryptographic credentials to registered agents to distinguish legitimate buyers from malicious bots.

The commerce activity on x402 gives a sense of actual scale. By late April 2026, approximately 69,000 active agents had processed more than 165 million transactions totaling roughly $50 million in cumulative volume — an average transaction value under $0.31, indicating the protocol is operating as intended for micropayments rather than high-value retail. That is real money moving without a human authorizing each individual transaction.

The retail consumer layer is a different story. When OpenAI pulled Instant Checkout, the official explanation was that the feature "did not offer the level of flexibility that we aspire to provide." The operational reasons were more specific: OpenAI had not built inventory synchronization at scale, had no sales-tax infrastructure, and according to Forrester principal analyst Emily Pfeiffer, who surveyed answer-engine users in March 2026, completing a purchase inside an answer engine is the least-adopted use case among people who regularly use these tools — trailing basic Q&A and product research by a wide margin. Pfeiffer described the overall market as being in "an experimental phase" where the rush to market has repeatedly outrun the data layer underneath it.

Only after OpenAI shelved its direct checkout did the competitive picture clarify. Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, co-developed with Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart and endorsed by Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and Best Buy among others, is building the connective tissue between agents, merchants, and payment providers. Unlike OpenAI's approach, the protocol keeps merchants as the merchant of record — meaning the retailer owns the transaction, maintains its own checkout, and retains customer loyalty data. Amazon, which invested $50 billion in OpenAI in February 2026, is pushing its own closed-loop model: its "Buy for Me" capability and Rufus assistant keep discovery, payment, and fulfillment inside Amazon's own infrastructure.

Layer Two: Agents Transacting With Agents — Anthropic's Experiment Named the Real Risk

The more structurally novel development is agents transacting directly with other agents. In April 2026, Anthropic disclosed an internal experiment called Project Deal: 69 employees each received a $100 budget and were represented by AI agents in a classified marketplace, resulting in 186 deals worth more than $4,000. The dollar amounts were small; the finding was not. Users represented by more capable AI models achieved measurably better outcomes than users represented by weaker ones. In a market where agents negotiate on behalf of humans, the quality of the model you can afford becomes a competitive economic variable — not just a product preference.

Commercially, this is taking shape as marketplaces where agents discover and pay other agents at runtime. Monday.com's lab launched Agentalent.ai, where enterprises can engage AI agents for defined business roles, built with AWS and Anthropic. Open marketplaces allow agents to register, list priced services, and receive payment wallet-to-wallet. The AWS Bedrock AgentCore Payments launch on May 7 formalized this layer at hyperscaler scale: agents built on Amazon Bedrock can now discover paid API endpoints at runtime, complete an x402 stablecoin handshake, and continue executing without a human approving each transaction. Warner Bros. Discovery is among the companies testing the system for premium content transactions.

MIT researcher Christian Catalini, who studies the economics of agentic systems, draws a distinction that most coverage misses. "Most agents today operate just as LLMs paired with a credit card," he has said. "That's assisted checkout, not true agentic payments." True agentic payments, in his framing, begin when the AI is the counterparty and can do things no human payment rail allows — per-second streaming settlement, payments to counterparties with no conventional identity footprint. By that standard, the infrastructure that shipped in May 2026 is the first serious step across that line.

Layer Three: Agents Hiring Humans — Real Signal, Thin Execution

The layer that received the most public attention in early 2026 is agents contracting humans for physical tasks. RentAHuman.ai, launched February 2 by engineer Alexander Liteplo, connects agents via an MCP server to human workers who pick up packages, scout locations, or attend events, paid in stablecoins at rates reportedly ranging from $5 to $500 an hour. Human API, which raised $65 million from investors including Polychain Capital and Delphi Ventures, runs a more structured request-complete-verify-pay loop for human input at scale, framing its mission as solving the "last mile" problem where agents cannot complete tasks that require physical presence or human judgment.

A detailed analysis of RentAHuman.ai conducted over 14 days in February 2026 found the platform's headline sign-up numbers obscured the actual activity. Researchers documented roughly 83 visible active profiles and very low task completion rates — a $40 package-pickup request attracted 30 applicants and went unfilled for days. More troubling, a separate academic study of the platform over the same period identified six active abuse categories, including credential fraud, identity impersonation, and social media manipulation, all available for a median price of $25 per worker. The platform's most-promoted "job" — holding a sign stating that an AI paid for it — was a marketing exercise rather than a functional labor market.

The genuine structural signal underneath the theater is the human-in-the-loop model: AI systems handle planning, coordination, and payment while humans execute the physical last mile. That model is real. The platforms currently built to deliver it are at very early stages of matching supply with demand.

Layer Four: Agent Networks — Reputation Without Accountability Infrastructure

Agents are also forming social and professional networks. Platforms including Moltbook and The Colony function as agent social spaces; Agent.ai positions itself as a professional directory for discovering and hiring agents. These are reputation layers rather than economic infrastructure: Moltbook's karma system was shown to be manipulable through automated activity, and the platform suffered a database breach that exposed millions of API keys, effectively disqualifying it as a trust layer for financial transactions. Blockchain-based efforts such as the Masumi network address this gap by assigning each agent a decentralized identifier to make agent-to-agent payments accountable — an early technical answer to the field's central unsolved problem.

No Regulation E, No Chargeback, No Named Liable Party

The accountability problem runs directly into existing consumer protection law. Under US Regulation E, the federal rule governing consumers' rights to dispute erroneous electronic fund transfers, a consumer can authorize a payment using a "card, code, or other means" — a standard that could in principle include delegating authority to an AI agent. What happens when that agent violates the consumer's instructions, orders the wrong item, or makes a purchase the consumer did not intend is not addressed. The statute assumes a human initiated the transaction.

For transactions settled in stablecoins — which includes every payment processed over the Coinbase x402 protocol now embedded in AWS AgentCore — the situation is more direct: stablecoin payments fall entirely outside card-network chargeback protections. A consumer whose agent makes an unauthorized x402 purchase has no card-issuer dispute process to invoke, no Regulation E claim to file, and no clearly named liable party between them, the agent platform, and the merchant.

Gartner predicted in 2024 that by 2028, roughly 25% of enterprise breaches will be attributable to AI agent exploitation — from both external attackers and malicious insiders. The infrastructure for those attacks is not hypothetical: the academic study of RentAHuman.ai found six operational abuse categories within 14 days of launch. Neither the FTC, which is operating under a Trump administration mandate to avoid curtailing AI innovation, nor any state regulator has proposed rules specifically addressing agentic commerce liability.

The Honest Map: What Is Working, What Is Not, and What Is Missing

The protocol stack is real. The x402 micropayment infrastructure, Visa's Agentic Ready program, Mastercard's Know Your Agent framework, Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, and AWS AgentCore Payments are live and processing transactions. The direction of travel is clear and the major financial institutions have committed to it.

The trillion-dollar market forecasts are speculative extrapolations, not measurements. McKinsey projects agents redirecting $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global retail spending by 2030; other estimates vary by an order of magnitude. These figures describe a five-to-six-year compounding curve whose outcome depends on consumer trust adoption rates that currently sit well below majority levels — only 17% of shoppers in a 2026 ChannelEngine survey said they were comfortable purchasing directly through an AI assistant.

The consumer protection layer does not exist. A reader who authorizes an AI agent to shop on their behalf and whose agent then overspends, misidentifies a product, or is impersonated by a malicious actor has no clear statutory remedy under current US law. That is not a future risk. It describes transactions happening on live infrastructure right now, with spending limits set by developers rather than regulators.

Catalini's distinction — between assisted checkout and true agentic payments — is the most accurate map of where the industry currently sits. The payment rails for the latter arrived this month. The accountability structures for them have not.